Young Thug says he helped mend rift between Lil Baby and 21 Savage

Young Thug appeared on the Perspektives With Bank podcast for an extensive three-hour discussion with host Big Bank, diving into both recent headlines and earlier controversies.

In the interview, Young Thug looked back at fights in the hip-hop world, stating he's been involved in only one real feud. He also said that he has helped fix a few other fights including that of Lil Baby and 21 Savage. The interview offered a clear view of how he sees things that shaped his work and the wider music scene.

Young Thug says he helped keep the peace between Lil Baby and 21 Savage

Young Thug has positioned himself as a peace-maker in the hip-hop world. He says he's been a big part in preventing conflicts between high-profile singers. He claims to have talked to stars like Lil Baby and 21 Savage to diffuse potential disputes, pushing friendship and unity over rivalry. He said:

"I made n****s get together, I stopped a lot of beef. I only had one beef my whole life, and it wasn't even my fault, I got Wham (Lil Baby) and Savage on the phone to stop whatever could've happened with them. I got n****s on the phone, 'Aye man, we're brothers, f**k that."

Apart from being a peaceful person, Thug also told how he once told Lil Baby not to sign with Quality Control Music. He was worried about the label's leaders and how they've treated groups like Migos before.

This story tells us about Thug's influence not only in personal relationships among artists but also in shaping their career decisions behind the scenes, showing his deep mark and role in the music industry.

