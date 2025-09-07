“He tryna get cancelled by everyone”: Netizens react to Young Thug claiming he believes people who snitch or “turn gay” break the “man code”

Young Thug Addresses Relationship Turmoil in Leaked Jail Call (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A new leaked chat involving Young Thug has surfaced, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms. In the latest audio, the rapper discusses his views on loyalty, deception, on Perspektives with Bank podcast and what he describes as a violation of the “man code.”

In the clip, Thug dives into his belief that not being honest- whether you snitch to the cops or hide who you like - breaks the trust between friends. He makes it clear over and over that he's cool with people who are open about being gay and points out that LGBTQ+ folks work with him. But he draws a line when it comes to people he thinks are fooling others.

During the conversation, Thug emphasizes that his issue stems from what he sees as mischaracterization. He points out that when someone portrays themselves in a certain way but later shows a different side, he finds it hard to see them the same way.

"Once you rat, or once you turn gay - and I don't got nothing against gay people, [...] I can't look at you the same. I’ma just look at you like you broke a man code."



"Gay people work for me right now. I'm damn near around gay people every day because they work for me. I don't got no problem with them. I don't even, I don't hate that I even brought this shit. I don't want you to take it out, but I hate I even brought it up because I don't even want the LGTB. I don't even want that community to even think that I'm against them. I'm overly with y'all. You saying DL, bro. That's what you speaking of. Like, if I look at you like a man and we fucking bitches together, girls together, and we doing certain shit and I look at you in a man like, like, well, that nigga, and then I find out you gay, it ain't really nothing you can say to me. Yeah. I'm going to just look at you like you broke a man code," Young Thug said.

Despite stating that he does not intend to offend or distance himself from the LGBTQ+ community, the remarks have circulated widely, prompting discussion online. Social media users have shared a variety of reactions, with some interpreting the comments as controversial while others focused on his emphasis on loyalty and authenticity.

"He tryna get cancelled by everyone just be quiet for a second man," an X user commented on Young Thug's remarks.

Social media reacts to Young Thug’s “man code” remarks

Online reactions to the leaked audio reflected a mix of criticism and confusion. Some users suggested that Young Thug may not fully realize the backlash his statements could generate from the LGBTQ+ community, while others interpreted his remarks as a broader commentary on trust and authenticity

"I don't think he knows the backlash he'll get from the LQBTQ," an X user wrote.

"He’s basically saying if you aren’t what you portray at first he can’t trust you," another commented.

Several commenters questioned why he brought up sexuality at all, arguing it was unnecessary in the context of loyalty.

"He literally coulda just not mentioned gay ppl man why would he just throw them in there," one wrote.

"what does gay have anything to do with this? he's really trying to pull gunna down lol," another reacted.

"He should really just stop talking," one said.

"Bro really out here saying loyalty matters more than literally everything else even basic respect," a person wrote.

Young Thug's attempt to clarify that he holds no animosity toward the LGBTQ+ community has done little to quell the controversy, as the leaked conversation continues to circulate across social platforms.