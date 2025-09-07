“U deserved better”: Young Thug apologizes to Mariah the Scientist after admitting to cheating on her in leaked jail call

Young Thug Addresses Relationship Turmoil in Leaked Jail Call (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Leaked audio recordings from Fulton County Jail have once again placed Young Thug’s personal life in the spotlight. The latest recording, which appeared online on September 6, shows the rapper talking about a fight with singer Mariah the Scientist, his girlfriend since 2021.

The audio comes from a phone call Thug made while in jail, where he talks about a clash involving another woman.

The recording reveals that Mariah got upset after pictures from Thug's house showed up online. Thug says he tried to brush off the problem at first, telling her it happened a while ago.

But later, he admitted the incident took place just one day before cops arrested him in May 2022 for racketeering.

The revelation adds a new layer to the pair's bond, which has stayed in the public eye since Thug's legal issues started.

Mariah has often shown her backing for the rapper while he's been locked up, showing up at his court dates and putting on shows for him.

This tape, though, has turned the spotlight on the hurdles they've dealt with out of view. The conversation is part of a broader pattern of leaked jail communications involving Young Thug.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace," Young Thug posted on X.

Ongoing jail call leaks keep Young Thug in spotlight

Over the past year, several recordings have been released on social media, each sparking widespread discussion. Previous leaks included the rapper commenting on fellow artists such as Future, Travis Scott, and Drake, while others highlighted lighter exchanges with acquaintances.

A different recording from 2022, with model Lena Sayed, caught people's attention during Thug's ongoing RICO trial. This call showed a relaxed and fun conversation between Thug and Sayed, who people already knew because of her link to pro boxer Devin Haney.

When it spread, it made more people wonder about Thug's personal life outside his music.

For now, Young Thug’s legal situation remains the central focus, with the recordings serving as reminders of the personal complexities intertwined with his case.