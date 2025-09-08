What did Young Thug say about GloRilla? YSL founder catches flak for reacting to the rapper's post referencing his leaked audio calling her ugly

Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call Sparks Backlash (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Young Thug has publicly apologized to rapper GloRilla following the circulation of a leaked jailhouse phone call in which he made disparaging remarks about her appearance. In the call, he was talking to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist where he joked about GloRilla's appearance and brushed off comparisons between her and Rihanna. The YSL founder, who is going through a major RICO trial, faced backlash when the comments went viral on social media.

In a leaked jail phone call with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug mocked GloRilla’s appearance, saying she had a “long bulls*** wig, skinny s***, big a** head, [and] big mouth.” He also dismissed comparisons of her to Rihanna, joking that she looked more like a “Brianna.”

The Atlanta rapper broke his silence about the controversy on September 4 in a post on X. He explained that he spoke out of stress while he was in jail and did not mean the things he said. In his words, he wrote,

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

With this apology, he aimed to own up to the leaked audio, which is one of many recordings of his calls that have emerged during the ongoing court case.

GloRilla responds as Young Thug faces leaks

GloRilla reacted to the buzz by sharing a post on X where she mentioned someone calling to ask about her eye color. She did not mention Young Thug outright, but many assumed her message connected to him because of the timing. Meanwhile, she kept working on her music, staying focused even as the leaked phone call kept her name trending.

The incident joins a bigger pile of leaked messages tied to Young Thug after his arrest in May 2022 in connection with the YSL RICO case. Some earlier recordings included allegations about him buying streams to push Gunna’s album DS4EVER to a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in January 2022, beating The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. These leaks have spread on the internet and continue to spark heated discussions about the rapper’s case and image.

