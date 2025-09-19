"Worst news possible": Big Brother 27 fans react to Vince becoming the new Head of Household

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 entered a new stage of the competition after the houseguests evicted Kelley and Lauren in the September 18, 2025, episode.

According to updates from the live feeds, Vince became the Head of Household (HOH) for week 11 by defeating his competitors, Keanu, Ashley, and Ava, in an endurance challenge.

With his fourth victory, he tied the record for most HOH wins in a season.

The challenge required the cast members to hold a candle attached to a cable for as long as possible. The one who outlasted all would win the game.

Ava was the first participant to drop her cable. Soon after, Ashley dropped hers and failed to finish the challenge.

The remaining two contestants, Vince and Keanu, tried to talk to each other into giving up, but both remained focused on winning.

Unfortunately, Keanu got distracted and dropped his candle, making Vince the new Head of Household.

As soon as the results were announced, Big Brother fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on the outcome.

While many were disappointed, unwilling to see Vince as the HOH for another week, others congratulated him, commending his performance in competitions.

“Woke up to the worst news possible. I can’t believe that we have to live through another week with a Vince HOH,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans were unhappy with the outcome, frustrated by Vince’s gameplay.

“I can’t take another week of him second guessing or crying about the decisions he doesn’t make,” a fan wrote.

“Noooooooooo please no!!! No no no no no!!!! I can’t see him one more week in that room!! Omg!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo,” another one commented.

“I really hate that Vince won this HOH. Which means Morgan is not going this week either. UGH. I wanted them gone. UGH. Might be time for me to go,” an X user reacted.

Other viewers of the CBS show found his winning streak impressive.

“Vince joins the 4 HOH club. If he wins the final HOH, he will break the record for most HOHs in a single season of Big Brother (us),” a person wrote.

“Just to show how insane 4 HOH wins in one season is- thats tied for the all-time record, being shared with genuine BB legends as Rachel Reilly in BB13, Janelle Pierzina in BB7, and Vanessa Rousso in BB17. Say what you want about Vince, but it's an insane record to have-” another netizen posted.

“Well I can’t stand his weasel a** but got to give it up to him he keeps winning,” one fan commented.

Big Brother season 27: Vince has his targets set on Keanu and Ava for the upcoming eviction

After Vince won the title of HOH, Keanu came to speak to him to convince him to nominate Morgan.

Although Vince agreed with the plan, he later revealed that his actual plan was to put Keanu and Ava on the block.

While speaking to the Big Brother cameras, Vince explained that if he took a shot at Keanu, he would tell him that:

“I’ll tell him, ‘I had an epiphany, and I’m thinking about the perception from the jury, and they would all think I am insane for not putting you up. So, I put you up. You win Veto, take yourself down, backdoor Morgan. Or, I win, I take you down, backdoor Morgan.’”

Vince clarified that it was only what he wanted Keanu to believe. He stated that he would not backdoor Morgan and most likely name Ashley as the replacement nominee.

Later, the live feeds showed Morgan telling Vince that she was happy about not having to worry about the upcoming eviction.

Upon hearing that, Vince assured the female cast member that she was his “final two” and that he would do everything in his power to take her to the finish line with him.

