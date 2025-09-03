Will Taylor Swift finally headline the Super Bowl halftime show?

Taylor Swift emerges as the frontrunner for the 2026 halftime show as speculation heats up across sports and entertainment circles.

Taylor Swift, already a cultural force across music, entertainment and sports, finds herself at the center of fresh speculation: is she finally poised to headline the Super Bowl halftime show? The NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, offered a tantalizing response when asked about Swift’s potential involvement in the 2026 game:

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” he said, and called her “a special, special talent” though he stopped short of confirming anything, coyly replying, “maybe” when pressed further.

Meanwhile, betting markets have shifted rapidly. Swift now leads the odds to headline the Super Bowl’s halftime show, especially as her fiancé, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, might be playing in the big game, potentially amplifying media attention and fan interest.



Speculation around Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl halftime show has reached a fever pitch, but ultimately, the truth remains unconfirmed. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a tactful but telling statement on the Today show on September 3, 2025, which is that Swift would be “welcome at any time.”

He described her as “a special, special talent.” When asked directly if she would perform, he said, “maybe,” leaving the door open without making any commitments. Additionally, Goodell explained that Jay-Z of Roc Nation, who selects the musical direction of the show, also coordinates these choices.

With chances of +125 for the 2026 performance, Swift is currently the front-runner according to betting lines, surpassing competitors including Miley Cyrus, BTS, Drake, Post Malone, Jay-Z and even Metallica. Yet amidst the buzz, no official announcement has been made. While the NFL has not ruled her out and public confidence builds, all that’s firm right now are hints and predictions.