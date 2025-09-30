Why was DThang arrested? What we know as video of court appearance goes viral

Rapper DThang was arrested again in Florida on Saturday, September 27 (Image via Instagram/@dthangracks)

A new video of Daniel Collins, better known as DThang or DThang Gz, has emerged on social media. The Bronx drill rapper, dressed in a prisoner jumpsuit, is seen appearing in front of a judge with his attorney.

According to the social media reports, the video is from a recent court appearance of DThang following his arrest in Miami, Florida.

According to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department records, Collins was booked on Saturday, September 27, at 4:18 am.

The police arrested DThang on Saturday on charges of possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams) and cocaine, in addition to his prior charges of weapon possession.

In the viral video of his court appearance, while the judge mentions the defendant’s charges, the public defender representing him argues about the cannabis possession charge.

The lawyer states in the clip that DThang lawfully purchased cannabis from a smoke shop, indicated by their discovery in designer baggies.

For those unaware, the rapper was out on bond after previously being charged with firearm possession as a convicted felon.

The Talk Facts rapper was arrested at the end of June. According to the complaint/arrest affidavit, DThang was taken into custody on June 29 at 02:49 am, after the officers responded to a report of an “unknown male brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot someone.”

DThang matched the description of the accused, based on the anonymous tip that the police received.

According to Miami-Dade County Court records, the police officers discovered that the defendant had a criminal history, including a previous felony conviction in April 2023.

DThang was also among the alleged RPT organization members indicted for different charges in May 2022

As many as 34 alleged members of the RPT (River Park Towers) organization were indicted by Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark on May 24, 2022, on various charges.

According to the official announcement from DA Clark and then-New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, 22 individuals were accused of facing 65 counts of various charges.

The charges included attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and more.

DThang was among the list of 22 alleged members of the gang, who were facing 65 counts in May 2022.

At the same time, a second indictment named seven accused in connection with a shooting incident that happened in 2020.

A third indictment charged the remaining alleged members with a gang assault on a member of the Crips in 2021 in a Rikers Island Jail.

The RPT members were also facing an animal cruelty charge for beating a pigeon to death on Facebook Live, while likening it to a Crips member. DA Clark remarked at the time:

“These defendants allegedly engaged in gun violence, committing six shootings, one which injured a rival gang member. They allegedly fired wildly on the streets without regard for the lives of anyone else. They allegedly possessed a gun used in shootings that they posed with on social media and rapped about the violence.”

She acknowledged the NYPD for partnering with the DA's office during the investigation, while advocating for the diversion of “young people from a life of gangs and senseless violence.”

District Attorney Clark also urged the rappers to stop encouraging shootings through music.

She also called in for a summit with aspiring rappers and rap stars from the Bronx, alongside record companies, radio stations, and social media, to discuss the prevention of violence.

The DA’s office’s press release also confirmed the incarceration of many alleged gang members, alongside DThang.