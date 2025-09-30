What did Emma Watson say about J.K. Rowling? Feud explored as author hits back at the actress

Emma Watson and author J. K. Rowling with Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Timothy Spall attend the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

J.K. Rowling, who authored the popular Harry Potter book series which inspired the multi-million dollar film franchise, is speaking out against Emma Watson after the actress, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, opened up about the fissures in their relationship.

On September 24, Watson made an appearance during author Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, and addressed the public disagreements that she has had with Rowling over the years concerning the contentious issue of trans rights. Watson shared that she believes she can keep cherishing her experiences and memories with Rowling despite disagreeing with the author’s view on trans rights.

During the podcast, Watson was asked how she reconciles Rowling’s comments in past that have singled her out with the fact that she worked deeply with the author’s work.

Responding to the question, the actress referred to Rowling by her nickname Jo, and said,

“I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can't and don’t treasure Jo, and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and and that my experience of that person I don't get to keep and cherish.”

Continuing, Watson also said that she hoped people who she loved would continue to love her despite disagreeing with her opinions. Sharing what perturbed her most about the situation, Watson told Shetty,

“I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible…I just don't want to say anything that like continues to weaponize a really like toxic debate and conversation, which is maybe why I don’t, well it is why I don't comment or like continue to comment. Not because I don't care about her or about the issue, but because I just, the way that the conversation is being had feels really painful to me.”

Speaking about the influence of Rowling’s Harry Potter universe, Watson remarked,

“Her kindness and words of encouragement and that steadfastness, and also honestly just as a young woman, for her to have written that character, created that world given me an opportunity which to be honest barely exists in the history of English literature…there’s just no world in which I could ever cancel her out or cancel that out for anything.”

Watson said that she hoped that the ‘incompatibility’ between Rolwing’s views and her writing would resolve itself.

J.K. Rowling broke her silence after Emma Watson referred to their relationship

J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans position has been a point of contention between herself, her fans, and various stars who acted in the Harry Potter films such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

The author first wrote a detailed essay in 2020 sharing her concerns about the erosion of single-s*x spaces because of the focus on trans rights, as per The Independent.

Her opinions were widely criticized by trans activists and people who support trans rights, including Watson.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rowling’s disagreements with Watson took a serious turn when the actress publicly made a reference to her a podcast series criticizing Rowling at the BAFTA awards show in 2022.

Rowling addressed the comments made by Watson during her podcast interview in addition to the disagreements that the two have had over the years.

The author took to X to clarify that “any actor who once played a character I created” is entitled to their own opinion and beliefs, but that she disagrees with Watson and Radcliffe considering it their “obligation” to criticize her.

While criticizing what she referred to as Watson’s privilege, Rowling wrote,

“Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is.”

I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points.



I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025

Rowling also addressed her views on trans rights, and shared that Watson’s privilege shielded her from the supposed erosion of women’s rights in favour of trans rights.