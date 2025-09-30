Was Kid Rock suspended from performing in California? Gavin Newsom post explored as Nick Adams endorses singer for Super Bowl performance

President Donald Trump listens as entertainer Kid Rock speaks during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A speculation being passed around on social media claimed that California Governor Gavin Newsom had restricted the musician Kid Rock from playing in the state.

The statement was given additional substance based on a satire post from Newsom's official press office account on X.

Some users reposted the content and many others who viewed it thought Kid Rock had truly been restricted from performing in California.

On September 21st, 2025, X user @dom_lucre, posted that Newsom announced the suspension of Kid Rock from performing in California. The profile included a fake statement in all caps that read:

"BECAUSE OF HIS HORRIFIC MUSIC, CALIFORNIA WILL INDEFINITELY SUSPEND KID ROCK FROM PERFORMING IN THE GOLDEN STATE. YOU’RE WELCOME! — GCN"

🔥🚨BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsome announced through his press office that he is suspending Kid Rock from being able to perform in Golden State California despite Liberals claiming that Disney removing Jimmy Kimmel is unfair. This is an active politician banning the rights of… pic.twitter.com/8tKkkuWPJV — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 21, 2025

Lead Stories, among other fact-checkers, validated that this suspension does not in fact exist.

In addition, credible news media as well as the California governor's website yielded nothing and no order or case exists which is preventing Kid Rock from performing in the state.

A decision like this is too important for multiple news organizations and entertainment media to not be able to report on.

The only references to the suspension are from social media comments and posts.

Nick Adams’ endorsement of Kid Rock and broader context

The speculation resurfaced in conversations about this year’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The NFL and Roc Nation had announced the choice in September 2025, calling it part of their ongoing effort to feature diverse performers.

Conservative pundit Nick Adams offered his opinions on the announcement, stating on X that Kid Rock and country artist Jason Aldean would have made a superior pair for the event. Adams wrote:

"Kid Rock and Jason Aldean would have made a great Super Bowl Halftime show. Bad Bunny will just further divide the American people. A missed opportunity from the NFL to bring people together and tone down the rhetoric."

Wrong. Kid Rock has been INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from performing in California and as such he cannot perform at Super Bowl LX!!! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 30, 2025

Bad Bunny’s choice has received praise and criticism. His supporters view his halftime booking as a recognition, perhaps due in part to political correctness pushback, of Latin culture and global reach.

On the other hand, his detractors, especially from the political right, cite his outspoken criticism of President Trump as well as his absence from mainland U.S. tour stops.

Newsom’s press office account responded back to Adams’ post, stating: “Wrong. KID ROCK HAS BEEN INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED FROM PLAYING IN CALIFORNIA which means he can’t play the SUPER BOWL LX!!! ”

The comment, once more in keeping with the tweet’s satirical style, was not an official policy statement.

Despite online rumors, Kid Rock has not been banned from performing in California.

The controversy is a reminder of how satire, political commentary and pop culture can intersect online, the lines between parody and what’s real occasionally getting fuzzy.