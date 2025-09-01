Why was Camila Cabello missing from Fifth Harmony performance? What we know as band follows singer amid reunion speculation

Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

After seven years, the iconic American girl group Fifth Harmony recently reunited in Dallas, Texas. The girl group's social media accounts had been subtly teasing a possible reunion by posting the hashtag #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree, releasing new merchandise with the phrase "Where Were You On August 31, 2025," and updating their bios to match.

Subsequently, on Sunday, August 31, the girl group, featuring Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, appeared on stage during the Jonas Brothers concert. The four appeared on stage in all-black outfits, performing their 2015 hit song Worth It before transitioning into Work From Home (2016).

However, singer Camila Cabello, who exited the group in 2016, did not perform with her former bandmates on Sunday night, possibly because she was performing in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday evening.

Fans are also left speculating after reports surfaced that Fifth Harmony's official Instagram account followed Camila. On September 1, 2025, an X account shared this news, along with a screenshot showing the band following the Havana singer on Instagram.

"Fifth Harmony’s official account has started following Camila Cabello again," the X account captioned the post.

One fan speculated that Camila's absence from the Jonas Brothers' show might be because she "hates" the girl group.

"lol, she didn’t show at Jonas show. She hates them that much," they wrote.

In response, the account that posted the news clarified that Camila was performing in Australia and likely didn't have time for the reunion.

"She don’t hate them lol, she just did a show in Australia yesterday I don’t think she had time," they replied.

Other fans praised Fifth Harmony for following the 28-year-old singer on Instagram.

"That's pretty cool," one user wrote.

"Splendid!!!!" another user commented.

"My world is healing," another user remarked.

"Oh, maybe I wanna write for other people"- Camila Cabello reflects on leaving Fifth Harmony

In the March 6, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Camila Cabello explained the reason behind her exit from Fifth Harmony.

During the podcast, she explained that at one point her passion for writing and performing her own music was growing, and she began distancing herself from her former bandmates' vision. However, she admitted that she "grew a lot in that group."

"I can remember waking up on tour, and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and like writing songs, cause I didn't want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing. And at first I was like, 'Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.' But then it turned into like, 'No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.'"

The Señorita singer added:

"I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like you know they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned.'"

Fifth Harmony was originally formed on The X Factor USA in 2012, releasing several hit songs including That's My Girl, Worth It, and This Is How We Roll. However, two years after Camila Cabello left the group in 2016, the group announced an indefinite hiatus, attributing it to members pursuing "solo endeavors."