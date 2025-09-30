Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui eliminated as Jordan Chiles tops Dancing With the Stars TikTok night scores

Singer Lauren Jauregui (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34 returned on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with its third episode themed around TikTok night on ABC and Disney+, with the episode also streaming on Hulu the following day.

The ballroom was filled with social media stars and viral performers as the show devoted an entire night to routines inspired by online trends.

By the end of the episode, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from the competition after receiving an 18/30 for their routine.

When asked how she felt about leaving, Jauregui replied, “Pissed,” a comment that quickly began circulating online.

At the top of the leaderboard were Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and pro dancer Ezra Sosa, who scored 24/30 for their tango to Doechii’s “Anxiety.”

They were later matched by influencer Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas, who also earned a 24/30.

Alix Earle and Dylan Efron followed close behind with 23/30 each.

The cast includes several other notable names with large online followings, such as Robert Irwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, reflecting how TikTok has influenced both the lineup and the audience of Dancing With the Stars.

TikTok night scores, routines, and celebrity moments fill the Dancing With the Stars ballroom

The third episode showcased a wide range of performances linked to social media themes. Jauregui performed to Fifth Harmony’s hit “Work from Home,” with members of the group in the audience cheering her on.

Despite the support, she and Armstrong scored 18/30, placing them at the bottom.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik earned 19/30, while Andy Richter and Emma Slater also received 18/30.

Jordan Chiles took an early lead with her 24/30 tango, marking the first time three consecutive eights were given this season.

“It felt amazing to hear those scores,” she said backstage.

Whitney Leavitt matched that score with her samba to Mystikal’s “Shake Ya Ass.”

Alix Earle and Dylan Efron both landed at 23/30, and Robert Irwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Scott Hoying and Elaine Hendrix clustered around 21–22 points.

The night highlighted how many contestants already have large digital audiences; Irwin has more than eight million Instagram followers, while Baldwin, Fishel, and Efron have also built major platforms.

Pro dancers, judges, and the growing influence of social media on Dancing With the Stars

Aside from celebrity contestants, the professional dancers are also embracing TikTok culture in this episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Pro Rylee Arnold told The Hollywood Reporter,

“I feel like that really picked up and resonated with the rest of the pros, with the show, with people online, and we got together a younger demographic of people, and the people who go on TikTok every day, they [saw] the Dancing With the Stars content.”

She credited fellow pro Ezra Sosa for also being “so engaged” with online content.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were back on the panel together for the first time this season after Inaba missed the Dancing With the Stars premiere due to illness.

Inaba’s return coincided with higher scoring and enthusiastic feedback.

The results segment closed with Jauregui’s elimination and a brief montage of her performances so far.

Dancing With the Stars season 34 continues to air Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available on Hulu the following day, drawing in a younger, digitally active audience thanks to the show’s social media outreach.



