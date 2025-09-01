When did Fifth Harmony break up? Girl band debuts new logo and merch after reuniting for a performance at Jonas Brothers concert

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony pose during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

After announcing their indefinite hiatus in March 2018, Fifth Harmony reunited for a perfomance at the Jonas Brothers concert that took place on Sunday, August 31, in Texas. Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui were all present for the surprise perfomance at the tour stop in Texas over the weekend.

The girl group gained attention when they tweeted from the official X account of the Fifth Harmony page, on Sunday, for the first time since 2018. The tweet read,

"#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree."

Many netizens expressed that they were shocked with the tweet and also wondered if Camila Cabello will join the girl group in case they officially reunited. The last time the group posted something on the social media platform was in July 2018, when they wished Ally on her birthday that year.

Along with the latest reunion at the Jonas Brothers concert, the girl group also debuted their new logo as well as merch. They had further updated their social media bio to,

"Where were you on August 31, 2025?"

While all the members of the girl group were present for the perfomance on the weekend, Camila Cabello was not a part of it after she left them in 2016.

What were the events that transpired before Fifth Harmony split in 2016?

In 2012, Fifth Harmony was formed after Simon Cowell grouped Cabello, Jauregui, Kordei, Jane, and Brooke as a band. During the girl group's 2015 cover story for Latina magazine, Camila was asked if she thought that Fifth Harmony was going to break up in the future. At the time, Camila Cabello said,

"Honestly, I think we all do. We’d be lying if we all said this is a picture-perfect thing, like we all completely agreed on the album track list and what the sound and the music video treatment would be like...for manufactured bands, it’s harder."

Her words then sparked questions and speculations amongst fans. However, at the time, the group did not make any official announcement about splitting. Rumors resurfaced when Camila dropped her debut solo single I Know What You Did Last Summer, in 2015. According to InStyle, from December 2015, the girl group continued posting images on social media without Camila in it.

Earlier in 2016, other group members also began talking about solo careers starting with Normani. In February of that year, she told ClicheMag, that everybody in the group started their career with the idea of becoming a solo artist.

Finally in December 2016, the five members of the group performed for the last time together. On December 19, Fifth Harmony shared a social media tweet, stating,

"After four and a half years together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well."

In 2017, both Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello talked about their respective lives post the split on different occasions. Finally in March 2018, the girl group announced their indefinite hiatus. The members moved ahead to pursue their respective solo careers.

The recent appearance of the girl group shocked fans, causing chaos on social media platforms.