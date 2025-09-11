Why is Larkin Community Hospital trending? Misinformation on Miami Anaesthesiologist celebrating Charlie Kirk's death prompts response

A Florida doctor, misidentified as a Larkin Community Hospital employee, went viral after seemingly celebrating the death of the Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk (Image via Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Larkin Community Hospital made it to the trending tab on X after Charlie Kirk’s death on Wednesday, September 10.

After the conservative activist’s assassination, a video posted by an Instagram user (@tati.gets.around), identified as Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins, went viral.

In the clip, Atkins mentions being glad that Charlie Kirk got shot, claiming she didn’t feel empathy for him. The Instagram user referenced the late Turning Point USA founder’s past statement about empathy and said:

“Because he’s right. Empathy is dangerous to society. So, no one should give a f*** that he’s dead. He said it! He… I’m just saying his words. All I’m doing is using his words. You can’t be mad at me for using his words.”

The internet users criticized Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins’ (@tati.gets.around) remarks, with a big chunk of X accounts also naming Larkin Community Hospital in their tweets.

The South Miami, Florida-based healthcare facility started trending after many claimed that Dr. Atkins is an anesthesiologist there.

Later, a Larkin Community Hospital representative issued an official statement to refute the misinformation. The rep distanced the organization from the doctor behind the viral clip.

Larkin Community Hospital refutes the claims of employing the trending anesthesiologist

Larkin Community Hospital would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community of Charlie Kirk whose life was tragically taken earlier today. We stand firmly against all forms of violence and join others in honoring his memory.



We are aware of a… pic.twitter.com/V3SgUCkwYM — Larkin Hospital (@LARKINHOSPITAL) September 11, 2025

The South Miami-based health center issued a statement after trending on X in connection to a viral clip made by @tati.gets.around.

Dr. Nicholas D. Torres, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, extended condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family on behalf of his organization and asserted:

“We stand firmly against all forms of violence and join others in honoring his memory.”

Torres also addressed the clip made by Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins and the claim that she is working at Larkin Community Hospital.

He clarified that the healthcare facility does not currently employ the viral anesthesiologist. The statement reads:

“We wish to make it clear that this individual is a prior Resident of Larkin Community Hospital who completed her Residency in 2018. She is not currently employed, does not have privileges, and has no current affiliation with our hospital or within the Larkin health System.”

Larkin Community Hospital also distanced itself from the views expressed by the anaesthesiologist and concluded:

“We remain committed to compassion, integrity, and care for all who walk through our doors.”

The Instagram handle @tati.gets.around is no longer accessible. According to different online profiles, Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins is a Florida-based anaesthesiologist specializing in Osteopathic Medicine.

However, the doctor has seemingly deleted her social media platforms after her video celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death went viral.

The statement Dr. Atkins mentioned in her clip was given by Kirk in 2022. According to Snopes, the activist shared his opposition to empathy during an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. He said:

“I can't stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that — it does a lot of damage.”

Snopes highlighted that Kirk shared his preference for the term sympathy over empathy.

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

For those unaware, the 31-year-old right-wing political activist appeared at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

He was on stage debating the crowd when an unidentified suspect shot him. Kirk was rushed to the hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

Later, U.S. President Trump announced his demise on Truth Social.

In another post, POTUS announced that all American flags across the U.S. will be lowered to half-staff until Sunday at 6 P.M. to honor the Turning Point USA founder.

The authorities apprehended two suspects, but later released them and asserted that both had no ties to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

The Utah Department of Public Safety, which co-leads the investigation with the FBI, confirmed that a manhunt for the shooter was still underway.