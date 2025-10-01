“Why are people cancelling their Netflix subscription”: Boycott calls intensify as subscribers unearth content pushing perceived “transgender agenda”

A person is holding a TV remote with Netflix visible in the background in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, on May 5, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For over ten years, Netflix has been in homes all around the world, providing access to everything from high-profile series and movies, to obscure documentaries.

However, in the last several months, Netflix has experienced increased backlash in the United States with increasing subscribers announcing their cancellations; reasons vary, but the most frequent complaint is that Netflix is "pushing a transgender agenda” within shows, particularly on children’s programming.

"Why are people canceling their Netflix subscription?" a X user questioned.

"Why are people canceling their Netflix subscription?" a X user questioned.

"I canceled mine because most of the times I see an interesting movie online or elsewhere, only to get to my Netflix and discover they don’t have it. Doesn’t worth it anymore," an user stated.

"I think after 6 months of watching Netflix, not much content is left for entertainment. Only 10% of movies or web series are worth watching but after some time people get bored," another said.

Much of the criticism has originated from parents and advocacy organizations, who have asserted that Netflix is injecting themes of gender diversity in programs created for toddlers and preschoolers.

In their opinion, very young children are too impressionable to come to terms with such themes and bringing in gender diversity into shows holds too much sway over the children. This has, in turn, led to the cancellations of Netflix.

"Because of poor quality movie, they only promote lgbtq content," one user said.

"If you didn't cancel your Netflix when they put out Cuties, you should have. When someone (or entity) shows you who they are, Believe Them," another remarked.

"Someone please check all these content providers influencing children. I have no problems with age appropriate contents but LEAVE THE DAMN KIDS ALONE YOU EVIL DEMONS," wrote a X user.

The heightened attention to these accusations has been fueled by trending social media campaigns and petitions to boycott Netflix, often featuring various hashtags.

Elon Musk’s role in fueling the Netflix controversy

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech businessman, has also joined in on the conversation, through his prior critique of Netflix and his recent exchanges online. Musk previously referred to Netflix as "unwatchable" in 2022, and most recently got involved after LGBTQ+ filmmaker Hamish Steele, who created Dead End: Paranormal Park, trolled right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Once Steele's screenshots of his posts went viral, Musk responded by branding Steele a "groomer". Another user commented they had cancelled Netflix, and Musk replied "Same" to amplify the boycott call. All of Musk's comments took off on social media and gave the whole incident a much wider audience.

A THIRD NETFLIX SHOW CAUGHT PUTTING WOKE IN CHILDREN SHOWS.



This show is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama too.

The Netflix discussion is taking place alongside a larger wave of fallout after Kirk's assassination, where well-known persons in entertainment, gaming, and media have faced scrutiny for their behaviors.

The boycott’s advocates see Netflix’s shows and movies as part of the trend of “woke” media and those who oppose the boycott argue that including LGBTQ+ representation in their choices is merely reflecting the diversity and inclusivity of the real world.

Despite the uproar, Netflix is still the most subscribed streaming service on the planet. However, the cancellations reveal a significant strain that exists between corporate programming decisions and consumers' expectations.