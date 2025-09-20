Whom did Ned Fulmer cheat on his wife with? Details explored as the couple gives relationship update in new podcast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Ned Fulmer attends a signing event for The Try Guys' new book "The Hidden Power Of F*cking Up" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Ned Fulmer, the former member of The Try Guys, recently discussed his current relationship with Ariel Fulmer, three years after the cheating scandal. For those unfamiliar, The Try Guys, originally consisting of Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, revealed Ned's departure from the company via an Instagram post on September 27, 2022.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working for The Try Guys. As a result of an internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate through this change," the statement said.

Later, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Ned himself admitted to having a "consensual" relationship with an employee.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention," Ned wrote.

According to multiple outlets, Ned was having an extramarital affair with a Try Guys producer, Alexandria Herring. She joined The Try Guys in August 2018 as a production manager and was promoted to associate producer two years later.

Meanwhile, after nearly three years of silence following the scandal, Ned and Ariel finally addressed the issue in Ned's new podcast, Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer. In the episode, the duo opened up about whether they are still together.

Ned explained that while they are still friends and go on trips together, they haven't been a couple for the past three years, despite trying at times.

"There's ways in which we're together, but it's like the way that everyone wants to know like, are you guys still like an item? Are you guys still a couple? Like, no. We really haven't been at all this last 3 years. There's moments when we kind of tried, but just cuz you go to a Taylor Swift concert together doesn't mean that you're, you know," Ned said.

"The answer is no": Ariel Fulmer on forgiving Ned Fulmer

Furthermore, in the podcast, Ariel opened up about how people often ask if she's forgiven Ned Fulmer for cheating on her. Giving a straightforward answer, she said:

"The answer is no. Absolutely not. How can you forgive somebody for like for lying to you, for cheating on you? No, f**k no."

However, she added that forgiving Ned is not her focus, adding:

"We've been together for a long time, and you are the father of my two beautiful children, and we know each other really well. And we've worked through a lot of stuff, and the fact that I can be around you and still like have a good time and like enjoy spending time with you and enjoy spending time with my kids, that's a win."

Ned added that they slowly recalibrated their relationship towards a platonic friendship and that they are getting to a point of embracing and accepting it "for what it is as we are like grieving the past."

Ned and Ariel tied the knot on June 16, 2012 and welcomed two kids.

The full conversation between Ned and Ariel Fulmer is available on Ned's official YouTube channel.