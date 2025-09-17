Who is Ariel Fulmer? Everything you need to know about The Try Guys YouTuber Ned Fulmer’s wife amid separation rumors

Ned and Ariel Fulmer (Image via Instagram/@nedfulmer)

After three years of the infamous cheating scandal, former member of The Try Guys Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, are no longer together. In an article published on September 16, TMZ cited sources who confirmed the news.

The ex-couple will also have a candid discussion about the scandal in Ned's new podcast, Rock Bottom, on Wednesday, the outlet reported.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, published on September 16, Ned shared that "the conversation was so brutal at times that we wanted to get up and walk out of the room." Meanwhile, in a clip reviewed by the outlet, Ariel called the experience "terrifying."

According to the outlet, a spokesperson confirmed that Ned and Ariel even traveled to Greece this summer with their two sons, Wesley and Finn.

For context, on September 27, 2022, The Try Guys, originally consisting of Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, announced Fulmer's departure from the company via an Instagram post.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working for the Try Guys. As a result of an internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate through this change," the statement stated.

Later, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Ned admitted to having a "consensual workplace relationship."

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention," he wrote.

On September 16, the remaining members of The Try Guys signed agreements confirming that Fulmer would be removed from both his role as a manager and employee of their company, and Ned was also edited out of their videos.

Ariel Fulmer, an interior designer, married Ned in 2012. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied Studio Art, Art History, and Design at Université Sorbonne Nouvelle, graduating in 2005. She also holds a degree in Sociology and Anthropology from Carleton College, which she completed in 2009.

She worked as a registrar at The Conservation Center in Chicago, Illinois, and later worked as a Conservator Assistant at The Newberry in 2013. Ariel also held the position of Associate Category Manager, Vintage + Market Finds at One Kings Lane. Currently, she is the owner of Owner Fig + Stone Designs.

"It’s certainly stronger than it was before": Ned Fulmer on his relationship with Ariel Fulmer

In the aforementioned interview with People Magazine, Ned Fulmer shared that following the cheating scandal, he and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, began couples therapy. Although he had doubts about whether their relationship would survive, they eventually built a new "foundation of trust" with each other by moving past the scandal.

"It’s certainly stronger than it was before. We have a much clearer sense of boundaries — understanding and respecting each other’s boundaries — as well as integrity and being direct with each other, even when it might be unpleasant. Every cent that we spent on therapy was worth it for the improvements in our family life," Ned stated.

Ned also admitted that he had become well-known as a "wife guy" on the internet, a persona that only fueled the scandal further.

"It's pretty well known that I was presenting myself as a wife guy who talked about his adorable relationship. It was something fans seemed to resonate with and I leaned into consciously. It certainly was a part of my life. I understand that that’s why it was such a big scandal — because it’s ironic and it feels like a rug pull to people. That must have been really painful and devastating to the viewers," Ned said.

Ned also emphasized that the break from the spotlight gave him and Ariel the chance to reflect on what privacy means for them. They both realized they want to keep their kids away from the public eye and no longer wish to discuss their "family life or our relationship in videos." He also confirmed that Ariel "wants to become less involved in social media."

Ned and Ariel Fulmer's podcast episode is set to release on September 16.