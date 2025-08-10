Who was Michael Bergin and where is he now? All about Carolyn Bessette’s ex-boyfriend amid JFK Jr documentary release

Michael Bergin is now a real estate agent in LA (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

CNN's three-part docuseries, American Prince: JFK Jr., explores the life of the late president's son, who died in a plane crash in July 1999.

Apart from his family background, the attorney and magazine publisher was also in the news due to his tumultuous marriage to Carolyn Bessette. The ex-Calvin Klein employee made headlines even years after she passed away, due to her alleged extramarital affair with Michael Bergin. Bessette's ex-boyfriend later opened up about the relationship in his 2004 book.

Michael Bergin was a model for CK during the ’90s. According to The U.S. Sun, he succeeded Mark Wahlberg as the face of Calvin Klein’s black-and-white men’s underwear commercials. The model-actor worked for prominent fashion houses, including Yves Saint Laurent. He also walked runways in New York, Milan, and Paris, The Sun highlighted.

Michael later transitioned to acting and appeared in multiple projects, including 88 episodes of Baywatch as J. D. Darius. During an old Ventura Blvd Magazine interview, Bergin remarked:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that [a career in acting] would happen to me. As shy as I was, I never thought I would be a model, let alone an actor.”

Michael reflected upon getting a role in Baywatch:

“I’ll never forget the callback for Baywatch. After reading in front of about 12 producers, they put red shorts on me and threw me in ‘The Tank’ for a swimming audition."

He added:

"Immediately afterward, I had to race to the airport so I wouldn’t miss my flight home (without my suitcase), and by the time I landed, I had a message from my manager saying I got the part! I was so excited I literally ran through the airport like O.J. Simpson in the Hertz commercial! It was such a whirlwind.”

Following the show's cancellation, the model/actor chose to pursue another career path.

Baywatch star Michael Bergin is now a real estate agent in Los Angeles

The Baywatch star was born and grew up in Connecticut. He later enrolled at the University of Connecticut and earned his BS degree in Business Marketing. The Nutmeg State native started as a model and later pursued acting.

Per Realtor.com, Bergin started a career in real estate in 2001, “as a buyer and builder.” The website noted:

“After successfully building and selling several homes, his [Michael Bergin’s] love for the business of real estate became apparent.”

According to Realtor.com, Bergin has worked at Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams Hollywood Hills, and Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills. His LinkedIn shows Michael Bergin has been Estates Director for John Aaroe Group since 2008. He is also the Luxury Estates Director at Compass Inc, where he joined in 2018. At the same time, Michael is a part of The Bergin Group, according to his official website.

On the personal front, Michael Bergin has been married to Joy Tilk, a makeup artist, for more than two decades. The pair shares two children, Jesse and Alana, as reported by People in 2004.

Michael Bergin wrote about his relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in The Other Man. The actor/model-turned-real estate agent claimed that his affair with Carolyn continued even after she married JFK Jr. in 1996.

People shared that the relationship lasted a few months. While they were still involved, Bessette allegedly mentioned her husband’s suspicions.