Who was Matthew Rooney? Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney’s grandson dies at 51

Matthew Joseph Rooney (Image via Insatgram/@ladiesofmadisonave)

Matthew Joseph Rooney, the grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, passed away on August 15, 2025 at his home in East Hampton, New York. He was 51 years old.

His death was announced in a news release from the Rooney family and Pittsburgh Steelers who shared that the family was terribly saddened by his death. The family has not shared a cause of death.

Matthew was born on November 11, 1973, in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania, son of JoAnn Wallace Rooney and the late John J. Rooney, a former minority owner of the Steelers who sold most of his 16% stake in 2009. He was one of five siblings, with three brothers and sisters surviving him, and an adored uncle to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Matthew Rooney, grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dead at 51 https://t.co/nvRkeK9OWs pic.twitter.com/Y2jAmc6qS8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2025

According to his obituary, Matthew had a very well-rounded early education, starting with Gwynedd Mercy Academy and The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Matthew Rooney attended New York University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and earned his Master's Degree from Columbia University. At both the undergraduate and graduate levels, he received many accolades for his writing while at New York University and at Columbia.

A look into Matthew Rooney's career and influence on performing arts

While his family surname is forever associated with football, Matthew was someone who showed interest in the arts and cultural landscape. Matthew Rooney was a fierce supporter of performing arts, especially ballet and opera.

He was the vice chair of the Allegro Circle, the donor group for the New York City Ballet and was elected to the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera of New York in 2024 and became an advisory director for the Metropolitan Opera in 2025.

According to the New York Times, the Metropolitan Opera released a statement recognizing Matthew's ongoing commitment to the organization, noting his generous support of gala events and other forms of arts.

"I was saddened to hear about the passing of Matthew Rooney. I didn’t know him well, but he was always a kind, familiar face at the ballet - someone who had a special way of making others feel welcome and celebrated," Joshua Kamei, a well known fashion designer wrote on instagram.

Matthew is fondly remembered by friends and colleagues for his taste, charisma, and commitment to creativity. According to his obituary, he was adored for his sense of humor, charm, and fashion sense. Though almost exclusively recognized for his contributions as an artist, he was also known for his philanthropic work, including support for LGBTQ+ healthcare.