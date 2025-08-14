Who was Linwood Simon? Kennedy Center honoree Gloria Gaynor survived bad marriage and never remarried

Gloria Gaynor (Image via Getty)

Gloria Gaynor, 81, tied the knot to her ex-manager Linwood Simon in 1979. After over two decades of marriage and a long professional association, they got officially divorced in 2005.

The renowned singer rose to fame and gained worldwide recognition with her blockbuster tracks from the 1970s and 1980s. From I Will Survive to I Am What I Am, her disco era hits established her as an icon in the industry.

President Donald Trump recently announced Gaynor for this year's Kennedy Center honorees. With her making headlines for the prestigious acknowledgement, netizens are curious to know about her past married life.

Congratulations to our Honorees for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors:



Although Linwood was a key force in Gloria's stardom and thriving musical career, their marriage went through several complexities and difficult phases, leading to her stepping away from the tumultuous union.

Gloria Gaynor is an honoree for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors

On August 13, 2025, President Trump announced the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. As the new chairman of the Kennedy Center, he will host the grand ceremony. According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump confirmed the names of the honorees from the Hall of Nations.

He showcased five portraits of George Strait, Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and Kiss, covered in velvet to reveal the honor recipients.

Based on information sourced from Kennedy Center employees, the center also spoke with Tom Cruise for the acclaimed recognition. However, a calendar overlap prompted the actor to turn down the offer.

With Gloria Gaynor getting mentioned for the distinguished accomplishment, her fans have been expressing interest in knowing more about her former husband, Linwood Simon, their marital lives, and the reason behind their dreamy life turning into a divorce, and her journey of liberation.

Everything we know about Gloria Gaynor and Linwood Simon's relationship

A loving bond that began as a dreamy romance ended after decades of love, suffering, and major revelations. In the 1970s, Gloria Gaynor and Linwood Simon's romance blossomed from their first interaction to the conclusion of their seemingly happy married life. According to a BollywoodShaadis report, the duo was introduced by Simon's sisters and they felt the sparks quite instantly.

As time progressed, they became closer, both professionally and personally. While supporting and assisting the hitmaker in her phenomenal musical journey to reach the pinnacle of her career, Linwood also stood beside her after she suffered from medical concerns and underwent surgery. In 1979, the pair celebrated their nuptials.

Their lives were no less than living a fairy tale. From creating unforgettable memories together to witnessing a soaring career trajectory, they were enjoying their lives to the fullest. Despite Gaynor's busy schedule, including concerts and recordings, they managed to find time for each other and continue their marriage happily.

While the first few years felt like a dream, they soon hit a challenging obstacle on the way. BollywoodShaadis confirmed the Never Can Say Goodbye songstress blamed her partner for being disloyal to her. Also, she spoke about his addiction concerns.

Despite the issues, she dedicated more effort to keep this bond stronger. However, her attempts at continuing the marriage fell short with more challenges following them. After 26 years of marriage, they called it quits officially in 2005.

ICYMI: Lance Gross has been cast as Linwood Simon, Gloria Gaynor’s husband, in Lifetime’s Robin Roberts Presents: I Will Survive. The authorized biopic, starring Joaquina Kalukango as Gaynor, chronicles the disco icon’s rise to fame and premieres as part of Lifetime’s "Voices of… pic.twitter.com/hiXf8PR8MG — ghanaspora (@ghanaspora) January 18, 2025

The news of their divorce was a shocker for many. Over time, Gaynor began reflecting on her past in interviews and revealed the truth of her difficult marriage. In 2023, she looked back at the separation and told People,

"I said, 'OK, I'm done. You really, truly don't care about me, and I'm done.' I'd have to be freakin' comatose not to get that. My friend nailed it when she said it was disregard. You don't know how painful that can be until you experience it. [Leaving him] was extremely liberating."

Growing up with an absent father, the Let Me Know singer confessed to finding a sense of safety, protection, and security in Simon. While their relationship saw a fair share of "wonderful moments," it was mostly unbalanced.

Gaynor revealed her desire to embrace motherhood during her interview with People. She admitted that she wanted to be a mother, but suppressed her wishes for Linwood. She recalled swallowing "whatever he said and did whatever he said and just let him have his way."

Years have passed, but Gloria Gaynor has still not remarried. Despite having a troubled married life, she keeps her faith in love. While chatting with the outlet, she expressed,

"I absolutely believe in love. Whether it's in the cards for me, I sincerely doubt it, 'cause I'm truly not interested anymore. If it happens, it happens. If not, I'm good. It's a wonderful place to be."

Follow Primetimer for more such updates.