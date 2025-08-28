Why is Gloria Gaynor considered a gay icon? Singer’s Republican donations allegedly revealed amid LGBTQ+ fan requests to reject Kennedy Center honor

Gloria Gaynor’s Kennedy Center Honor Sparks Discussion (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Gloria Gaynor, famous for her disco anthem “I Will Survive,” has just been selected as one of the winners of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. Her award has sparked talks about her role as a gay icon and her political ties. U.S. President Donald Trump announced these honors, which celebrate people with major contributions to American culture in the performing arts. Gaynor joins other honorees, including KISS, George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, and Michael Crawford.

The announcement has drawn attention in part because of Gaynor’s perceived political activity. According to records from the Federal Election Commission, she began donating in 2023 and gave almost $22,000 to Republican figures like Mike Johnson, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Marsha Blackburn. She made these contributions using her birth name, Gloria Fowles, through the Republican platform WinRed. There is no evidence of her giving money to President Trump’s re-election efforts. She has not made any statements about these donations.

“I Will Survive,” which came out in 1978, remains celebrated as a gay anthem because of its focus on strength and overcoming hardships. The song talks about finding inner strength after a breakup, but it also took on a deeper meaning for LGBTQ+ communities during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Experts point out that its message of standing strong and pushing forward connected with the struggles and identities of many queer people, making it a lasting cultural symbol.

The singer’s involvement in politics has led some LGBTQ+ fans to call on her to turn down the Kennedy Center Honor as a way to protest Trump’s treatment of LGBTQ+ communities. Public voices like Ana Navarro have pointed out issues with Trump’s track record on the rights of women, minorities, and LGBTQ+ people. They are asking Gaynor to think about her position before deciding to go to the event.

Gaynor has stayed away from sharing her political opinions. In 2017, she told the Library of Congress, “not a political person,” and said she has no plans to get involved in politics. When asked about being seen as a gay icon, she emphasized promoting empowerment and individual purpose over pushing any political messages. She shared that she uses her platform to show Christ’s love to her audience while recognizing the bond she shares with LGBTQ+ communities.

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, taking place in December, will celebrate one of the earliest recipient groups chosen during Trump’s time as chairman after he restructured the board of trustees.