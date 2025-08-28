When did French Montana date Khloe Kardashian? Rapper's complete dating history explored as he reportedly gets engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Karim "French Montana" Kharbouch performs at the Fader Fort at SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2013. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

French Montana is now engaged to a Dubai princess, Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, as confirmed by TMZ on Wednesday, August 27. Per the media outlet, the couple was first spotted together in October 2024, and have been together since.

Earlier this year, in June 2025, after French Montana walked for 3.PARADIS for the first time in the Paris Fashion Week, the rapper asked Sheikha Mahra to marry him.

The news of French Montana and Sheikha Mahra planning to marry comes over a decade after the rapper was involved with reality star Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian and Montana dated briefly in 2014, with their relationship coming to an end by that December, The Sun reports.

Here's a closer look at French Montana's dating history in light of his recent reported engagement.

French Montana's dating history, explored

2007 - 2012: French Montana's first marriage

French Montana - who was born Karim Kharbouch - was married to Deen Kharbouch between 2007 and 2012. In 2012, the couple split up and filed for a divorce, which was finalized two years later, in 2014. They also share a son (born in October 2010).

2013: Montana dated a rapper named Trina

Almost a year after his separation from Deen Kharbouch, French Montana started dating Trina in 2013. Their relationship was also brief, ending in April 2014. It led fans to believe that French cheated on Trina - an accusation that Montana has since denied, setting the record straight.

2014: Montana and Khloé's brief relationship

After Trina and French Montana's relationship ended, the rapper started dating Khloé Kardashian in 2014. Their relationship was brief and ended before December. However, despite parting ways, Khloé and French Montana are still good friends.

In a 2019 interview with Haute Living, the rapper said about her:

"Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close."

He also described their relationship as "dope," saying:

"I feel like we had a real dope relationship — there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that."

2016: French Montana and Iggy Azalea were dating

Much like his relationship with Khloé, French Montana's relationship with Iggy Azalea was also brief. The duo was first spotted together in LA in July 2016. However, the romance was short-lived, as they were no longer together by November 2016.

The reason behind their split continues to remain a mystery.

2017-2018: French Montana dated Evelyn Lozada

After French Montana and Iggy Azalea called it quits, the rapper sparked romance rumors with Basketball Wives alum, Evelyn Lozada, in December 2017. The couple kept their relationship private for the first few months, but ultimately parted ways by April 2018.

The upcoming wedding with French Montana will also be Sheikha Mahra's second marriage. Before this, Mahra was married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashin bin Mana Al Maktoum. In July 2024, the princess divorced her husband in an Instagram post, writing:

"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Sheikha Mahra also shares a 15-month-old daughter with her ex-husband, E! Online reports.