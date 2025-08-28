Who is Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum? Everything to know about Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra's ex-husband as she reportedly gets engaged to French Montana

Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum (above) is Princess Mahra's former partner, (Photo via Instagram/@man3almaktoum)

On August 27, a rep for French Montana told TMZ that he was engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra. Montana reportedly proposed to Mahra back in June during the Paris Fashion Week. According to E! News, the rumors about linking them up began in October 2024, however, it fueled up during the Paris Fashion Week.

As far as Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra's relationships are concerned, she was first married to Sheikh Mana Al Makhtoum. The former couple tied the knot back in the year 2023. They, however, went through a very public divorce last year.

According to Grazia Magazine, Maktoum had been involved in many ventures like GCI Real Estate Development Company, MM Group of Companies, Dubai Tech, and AlBarada Trading. The magazine had further described him as a keen horse enthusiast just like his now ex-wife. Maktoum had also reportedly served a year at the UAE Armed Forces-National Service.

In May 2024, Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum and Princess Sheikha Mahra welcomed their daughter Mahra. As for the news about French Montana and Princess Sheikha's engagement, the rapper is yet to issue an official statement based on the same.

Exploring the relationship between Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum's relationship starting from their engagement to their split had been a massively public affair.

March 2023:

The former couple created chaos on social media after revealing their engagement in March 2023. The news was first announced by the The Arabian Royal Agency, and netizens were excited to see Sheikha as a bride. She even posted photos from their Katb Al-Kitab, where she posed with her then-partner Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum and her dad.

June 2023:

Months after the engagement, netizens witnessed the $50 million wedding reception of the royals, that took place in Dubai. The princess was seen wearing a beautiful white dress for the event. For accessories, she went for a diamond bracelet, diamond rings, and a diamond watch by Chopard.

July 2023:

During this phase, the former couple were seemingly in their honeymoon stage and constantly posted about each other on social media. A month after the wedding reception, they were seen visiting the Novikov Cafe in Dubai. Both Mana and Mahra had been very active on social media and posted glimpses into their dates and vacations.

October 2023:

Mana and Mahra shared the photo of a mammogram, thus, announcing their preganancy. Months later in February 2024, they also had a gender reveal party during Mahra's 30th birthday. This was when they revealed that they were about to welcome a daughter. Finally, in May 2024, Mana and Mahra welcomed their newborn, and named her Mahra as well.

July 2024:

Just two months after delivery, Mahra uploaded a blasting Instagram post addressing her then-husband. In the post, she wrote,

"Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Princess Mahra then went about starting her own business named Mahra1. She further launed a perfume line called "Divorce." Meanwhile, reports about French Montana and Princess Mahra's engagement had flooded social media platforms. Many netizens were seemingly shocked with the news.