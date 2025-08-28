Who is Sheikha Mahra? Parents, ex husband and all about Princess of Dubai engaged to French Montana

Sheikha Mahra and french Montana (Image via X/@Kurrco)

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently got engaged to the Unforgettable rapper French Montana, per TMZ.

On August 27, TMZ cited a representative from Montana (real name Karim Kharbouch), who claimed that the couple got engaged in June 2025 during the Paris Fashion Week shortly after Kharbouch walked the runway for the 3. Paradis Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show.

French Montana is reportedly engaged to the Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra.



The outlet also noted that while their wedding date and other related details are still being finalized, both families are thrilled about the upcoming nuptials.

According to the outlet, the couple first began appearing together in public in 2024, officially confirming their relationship during the Paris Fashion Week, where they were seen holding hands.

Before getting engaged to the rapper, Sheikha was married to Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in 2023. She announced their divorce on July 16 via an Instagram post, where she accused her ex-husband of infidelity. Before their divorce, the ex-couple welcomed their daughter in May 2024.

"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife," she wrote.

A follow-up post from Mahra featured a picture of her with her daughter, accompanied by a caption, "Just the two of us."

About Sheikha Mahra's mother

Zoe Grigorakos, Sheikha Mahra's mother, is of Greek origin. While the exact date of her marriage to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum remains unknown, the couple eventually went their separate ways.

Sheikha Mahra has always seemed to embrace her Emirati and Greek roots. For instance, Sheikha observed Greek Independence Day on March 25 and also shared pictures with Antonis Alexandris, the Greek ambassador based in Dubai, on June 9, 2024, on her Instagram handle. She also frequently posts photos with her mother on her social media.

Born on February 26, 1994, Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum earned her master's degree in International Relations from a UK university in February 2023. In an Instagram post, dated February 4, 2023, she celebrated her graduation alongside her mother.

"Family support is everything," Sheikha captioned the post.

Meanwhile, French Montana, who was born and raised in Morocco, is an American rapper who immigrated to New York City with his family at the age of 13. He gained global fame with his second studio album Jungle Rules, released in July 2017. The album reached number three on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the hit song Unforgettable. Speaking about the song in an interview with Time in 2017, French said:

"It became a lifestyle, and a spark in the mind of listeners to help people. When I made that song, I looked at it like I was making a song that would last forever."

He continued:

"Music was a worldwide language. I couldn’t really tell what was hip hop or pop. I was listening to live music, I was listening to Afro before Afro music was Afro music, I was following the feeling, I wasn’t following the genre. That’s why I’m able to pick tracks like “Unforgettable.” When I get that feeling, that’s when I follow it, you know?"

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Sheikha Mahra and French Montana's marriage.