What happened to Maisie Evans? GoFundMe raises over $113,000 in a day as community rallies behind paralyzed Dallas mom

Maisie Evans was left paralyzed after an accident on Monday, August 25 [Representational Image] (Image via Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

A GoFundMe campaign, set up to help Maisie Evans Marsau, has garnered plenty of community support within a day of its launch, raising over $113,000. The fundraiser aims to help the mother of one, who was involved in a tragic accident on Monday, August 25, 2025.

While traveling through Dallas ' Lakewood neighborhood, a tree fell on Maisie Evans Marsau’s Porsche SUV on Monday afternoon. She was in the driver’s seat and was left critically injured following the unfortunate accident. The GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses revealed that Maisie suffered a spinal cord injury and was left paralyzed.

FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth later spoke with Dan Flick, who was among the first to reach the scene. He told the outlet:

“She didn't act in pain, but you know she had to be.”

Flick recounted the aftermath:

“And then there were… [we] noticed there were electric wires sparking and we moved over to right here. And about that time, the transformer up there, or whatever the connector is, exploded and it went everywhere; flames and shrapnel out into the street.”

Per FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, the cut-up chinquapin oak was placed on the sidewalk outside the Lakewood home on Wednesday. It was reportedly the same property from where it fell on Wendover Road and Sperry Street.

The owner of the nearby home speaks up after Maisie Evans’ accident

FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth confirmed that the tree that fell on Maisie Evans’ car belonged to the property of Dan Patterson, the chairman of Texas Trees Foundation. Patterson told the outlet that he felt terrible after being told about the driver’s injuries. The owner further revealed that he had a ground staff to maintain trees on his property. Patterson said:

“From my perspective, these things happen. I don't know there is any way to avoid random acts like this. The tree was in no way compromised.”

Patterson further shared his theory on what might have happened:

“When you have a lot of rain in the spring, you have an oak tree or pecan tree or any tree with nuts, it grows a lot of nuts, and they swell up, and it adds a lot of weight to the upper regions of the tree. That was probably the culprit that caused the problem.”

FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth also reported that the tree's base was seemingly hollow, while branches showed decay on the inside.

GoFundMe raised over $113,000 after Maisie Evans Marsau was left paralyzed

As mentioned earlier, the 32-year-old mother survived the accident but sustained critical spinal cord injuries. Following the incident, her family and friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses. They shared that Maisie was in a neuro ICU after she underwent a major surgery. The GoFundMe page added:

“Maisie is the devoted mother of a 6-month-old baby girl. This accident has not only turned her world upside down but also created an unimaginable challenge for her family. The road ahead will be long and uncertain.”

The fundraiser is aimed at helping Maisie and her family with expenses related to medical bills, rehabilitation, mobility equipment, and care support, along with “stability for her baby and family.”

Soon after the campaign was launched, it received overwhelming support from the community. The GoFundMe has raised over $113,000, against a goal of $150,000.