Overwatch 2 publisher Blizzard reportedly bans player for using the term ‘noob’

Blizzard's Overwatch 2 (Image via youTube/PlayOverwatch)

Overwatch 2’s publisher, Blizzard, is taking stringent actions in order to maintain a certain code of conduct within its community. Blizzard has banned a player from using its platform because the suspended player used the term ‘noob’ against another player.

According to the report by Dexerto, the player who used the word ‘noob’ has been given a permanent ban. The news outlet noted that the suspended player even challenged his suspension. However after a review, the suspension against the player was upheld by Blizzard.

The Blizzard’s support team, in its decision to uphold the ban communicated with the particular player, and as per Dexerto, said,

“This account has received multiple penalties for this type of behavior and thus multiple opportunities to correct that behavior. After my review, I can confirm that the suspension was issued correctly and will be upheld. ”

The communication from the Blizzard support team also reiterated the rationale behind its action. The message to the banned player as per Dexerto also remarked,

“Please consider the other players, we want all the players to be able to have a great experience and enjoy our games. I hope that you understand these types of measures help us maintain the integrity of our games and enjoy the safety of our players.”

The message from Blizzard also specified the words from the history of the player’s chat which were flagged. As per Blizzard’s own admission, the words used by the player which led to the permanent ban were, “noob,” “ ?,” and “ worth.”

Debate regarding Blizzard’s community policies for Overwatch 2

The action taken by Blizzard reiterates the fact that it takes its communications policies seriously, and if present actions by the entertainment company are to be taken as a roadmap for its future actions, then fans and patrons of games like Overwatch 2 need to be wary of using insults against fellow players.

According to the report by Dexerto, there have been raging discussions in online gaming communities such as on the Overwatch subreddit which debate whether insults like “noob” qualify as a slang which is worthy of a ban.

However, after Blizzard’s recent actions with regard to the code of conduct that needs to be followed for communications, it is clear that the degree of the slang does not matter as much as the fact that a player might display an intention to insult their fellow user.

The company has shown that it will not shy away from taking action against users for displaying an intention to insult other gamers. In the wake of the ban, discussions in online gaming communities have questioned whether any form of insult can be used during gameplay. Some users argue that those who cannot tolerate a little of bit of insults, should use filters made available by Blizzard.

However, this debate has not arisen solely as a result of the recent ban. Discussions and reactions erupted last year as well, when an Overwatch player was banned for using a cuss word. Even then, some gamers had opined that those users who cannot tolerate a certain level of insult should rather use the profanity filter available on the platform.

It is important to mention here that Blizzard has been consistent in its communication to its users about the kind of environment it aspires to uphold for its users.

The company in its past communication with regard to imposing bans on players made it clear that profanity of any degree would be actionable. Blizzard in its “In-Game Code of Conduct” mentions that any activity deemed to be harassment would be subject to actions, irrespective of the language used.