Who was Kevin Watson? Family speaks out after Chicago man killed during live Facebook stream

Kevin Watson, a Chicago native, was shot dead on Wednesday (Image via Facebook/Tugg Watson)

Kevin Watson, 42, was fatally shot when he was in the middle of a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, August 13, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The outlet confirmed, citing police sources, that the shooting incident happened around 06:14 pm in the 5000 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

Kevin, a Chicago native, went by Tugg Watson, his Facebook profile revealed. Per his FB bio, the 42-year-old was employed at Out The Mud Clothing, a streetwear brand. According to the New York Post, Kevin Watson was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The clip of the deadly shooting has also garnered millions of views and has been reposted by many on social media. In the unsettling clip, Watson is seen talking to the camera during his livestream on Facebook when he notices the unidentified gunman outside his car. Tugg immediately asked the person:

“What’s up bro?”

Kevin Watson jumps out of his car while supposedly reacting to the gunman. He is heard yelling:

“What’s up? Hell na.”

A gunshot is heard off camera, with Watson being hit. The New York Post reported that the witnesses applied pressure to Watson’s wound as they waited for the first responders.

ABC 7 Chicago also spoke to a witness who knew Kevin Watson. The victim’s cousin, Jacquez Smith, told the outlet:

"He was choking for breath. He was trying to struggle to breathe."

Smith told ABC 7 Chicago that the incident happened after his cousin left the liquor store, where he worked, to start his FB Live stream in his car. He said:

“I wouldn't have let him walk out the store. He was a good man. No matter what he done, he helped people, you know? He helped me get this job in here."

Alvin Jackson, another witness and Kevin Watson’s close friend, told ABC 7 Chicago that he seemingly talked with someone before heading to his car in the parking lot. Jackson recounted how the conflict happened:

“He was talking to a guy, and he was going to his car, then the guy followed behind him. So, the guy followed behind him and pulled the gun on him. He was trying to wrestle with the gun, and the gun went off.”

Lamar Spencer, another friend of Watson, was also at the scene. He told ABC 7 Chicago:

“I rubbed his palm and I squeezed his hand, and he wouldn't squeeze back.”

Chicago police told the outlet that Kevin suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Currently, the authorities have yet to apprehend anyone, while they have yet to reveal the motive behind the shooting.

Kevin Watson’s sister-in-law shares a heartfelt post on Facebook after his tragic death

Kevin “Tugg” Watson’s death was witnessed by some of his close friends and loved ones, who were present at the scene on Wednesday. His brother, Lessler Watson, also shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook by writing:

“Yall killed my lil brother ok cool.”

Kevin’s sister-in-law and Lessler’s wife, Brittney Gardner-Watson, also penned an emotional Facebook post, addressing the tragedy. Brittney wrote:

“Yall know how they say someone f*cked the city up with this one? Tugg really did! The man knew everyone and everyone is affected by his loss😢”

She continued:

“Y’all tried to steal a NAME chain and messed around and stole MY FAMILY’S JOY🥺 Just look at these videos/pics man…whewwww💔Tugg was full of joy and the fun uncle and yall took that away from us cuz yall some HATERS”

Brittney reflected upon the pain his family is experiencing and shared how she will have to watch her husband suffer and hurt every day because of the tragic incident. She wrote:

“We have to live with this hurt FOREVER…My man and his siblings will NEVER be the same again…This just different😔”

Brittney also recounted:

“My kids got to play with Uncle Tugg one last time yesterday before he was killed💔….And I just want to say my man would have won that race, he just caught a cramp😂”

Kevin Watson was single according to his Facebook profile, while ABC 7 Chicago reported, citing the victim’s relatives, that he had a six-year-old son.