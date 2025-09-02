Who was Graham Greene married to? All about family as Dances with Wolves star dies

Graham Greene (Image via X/@Letterboxd)

Actor Graham Greene recently passed away at the age of 73. Greene was married to Hilary Blackmore on December 20, 1990, and they together welcomed two children, Lucy Greene and Francis Hugh Greene, according to Greene's IMDB page.

Before meeting her husband, while working on the production of the 1990 film Dances with Wolves, Hilary was working as a stage manager and actress in Canadian theatre.

According to Instant Collan, Hilary, who was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, studied drama and "grew up surrounded by creativity" as her father was an artist and her mother was a teacher. According to the outlet, she appeared in films such as The Sleep Room and Love and Human Remains.

Meanwhile, according to People's Magazine, Graham is also survived by his grandson Tarlo.

Details about Graham Greene's passing

Graham Greene, best known for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves, died at the age of 73. In a statement to CBC, Greene's manager said that he died of "natural causes" on September 1, 2025, in a hospital in Stratford, Ontario. According to Variety, he died from a "long illness."

Announcing Greene's death in a statement, his manager, Gerry Jordan, said:

"It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene."

Several of his fellow actors paid tributes following his death. With American actor and comedian Matty Cardarpole writing:

"Rip Graham Greene. I had the honor of working with him on @rezdogsfx. I spent long van rides with him to set he was always cracking everyone up, including me, he was lighthearted, wise, hilarious, I’m tearing up as I write this."

Matty added that even though he spent less time with Greene, he felt like he knew him for a lifetime.

"He felt so familiar probably from seeing all his films growing up. He lived the way you should. With a light heart. No ego. Not jaded. Interested. Graham thanks for everything. Truly. You made an impact on so many people’s lives. You’ll be missed. Much love."

Meanwhile, his co-star in World Lake (2001) and Longmire (2021), Lou Diamond Phillips, also shared a tribute to Greene in an X post, writing:

"Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73. From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship. An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother."

Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73.

From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship.

An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother. pic.twitter.com/lJA0dKEoxz — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) September 1, 2025

In an interview with Reader's Digest Canada in 2017, Greene explained that before making his debut in the 1979 Canadian drama series The Great Detective, he worked as a "carpenter, a welder, a draftsman, a carpet layer, a roadie and an audio tech."

"I stumbled into acting and I thought, 'These people keep me in the shade, give me food and water, take me over to where I say what I’m supposed to say, then they take me back. Wow—this is the life of a dog," he added.

The Grammy winner also appeared in several movies, including Maverick, Die Hard With a Vengeance, The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.