Was Graham Greene in Twilight? Actor's career highlights explored after his death at 73

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Graham Greene attends the "Antlers" Special Screening at Regal Essex Crossing on October 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Dances With Wolves actor Graham Greene passed away at the age of 73, on September 1, 2025. It was further reported that the actor had died of natural causes. His manager Gerry Jordan confirmed the news to CBC News. In a statement, Jordan said,

"It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene."

Graham Greene had acted in a number of movies till date, including Rain Without Thunder, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, Through Black Spruce, Sweet Summer Pow Wow, and The Wolf and the Lion, to name a few. One of his remarkable performances was playing the character Harry Clearwater in the 2009 movie The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

Michael Greene, the Canadian actor's agent, told Deadline,

"He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed. You are finally free."

Greene leaves behind his wife Hilary Blackmore, whom he tied the knot with back in 1990 and their daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene. While it has been stated that the actor died of natural causes, no exact reason behind his demise had been revealed as of now.

Exploring the career of actor Graham Greene

Born in June 1952, in Ontario, Graham Greene was the son of Lillian and John Greene. According to fandom.com, Graham's introduction to the entertainment industry happened when he started working as an audio technician for rock bands based in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the year 1974, the actor graduated from The Centre for Indigenous Theatre's Native Theatre School program. The actor further received an honorary doctor of law degree from the Brantford campus of Wilfrid Laurier University, in 2008. Greene's first acting project was in 1979 for the Canadian TV series named The Great Detective. His debut movie was the 1983 film Running Brave, where he played the character Eddie.

According to The Guardian, Graham Greene won some several awards during his lifetime including the Grammy, Gemini and Canadian Screen awards. He recently also was the recipient of the Canadian governor general's performing arts award for lifetime achievement. He received an Oscar nomination for his perfomance in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves.

In the year 2012, Greene sat for an interview with Canadian publication Playback, during which he opened up about how theater helped in his acting career. The actor then said,

"It helps you build a character. When you get into film you don't have that luxury. The discipline of theatre is what I recommend to all actors."

In the same interview, he even shared his feelings for his wife whom he married back in 1990. Greene then described their marriage as "the best time of my life." Apart from a number of movies that Greene had worked in, he was also a part of several TV series. The list includes Spirit Bay, Northern Exposure, and The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon, to name a few.