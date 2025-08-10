Who was Eric Stoll? Old South Wood Preserving mourns owner’s death as more pay tribute

Old South Wood Preserving owner and founder passed away after a car accident (Image via Facebook/Eric Stoll)

Eric Stoll, a business owner native to Summertown, Tennessee, passed away following a recent accident. His company, Old South Wood Preserving, announced his demise in a Facebook post. It reads:

“We are heartbroken to share that our owner, Eric Stoll, has tragically passed away in an accident.”

The post describes Stoll as a “servant leader and friend whose vision and kindness touched us all.” It continues:

“His passion, integrity, and dedication shaped our company and inspired all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Please keep his family in your prayers as well. Arrangements will be posted at a later date.”

Eric Stoll was the founder and owner of Old South Wood Preserving (founded in 2021), a company based in Summertown, Tennessee. His firm, located at 4907 Highway 43 North, is a wholesale distributor of pressure and non-pressure-treated southern yellow pine lumber.

He was married to Frieda Stoll, with whom he shared five children. The Tennessee entrepreneur was from the family that owns Summertown Metals.

Eric was the son of Summertown Metals’ founder, John Stoll. The building materials distribution company is currently owned by Eric’s brothers, Matt and Derek Stoll. Matt serves as Summertown Metals’ CEO, while Derek handles sales and business development.

The late Old South Wood Preserving owner’s other sibling, Alan Stoll, was also a salesperson for Summertown Metals but is seemingly associated with Elite Quality Structures now.

Summertown Metals also paid tribute to Eric Stoll in a Facebook post, which reads:

“Our hearts are heavy with grief since the tragic accident that took our brother Eric Stoll. He was a son, brother, husband, father, and leader. He lived his life with abandon, integrity, and dynamic energy.”

The post acknowledged Eric’s contributions to the company through his “leadership and vision.” It continues:

“As the son of our founder and the brother of our current owners, he was woven into the very heart of our company. His influence, kindness, and care for others will be remembered always. We join so many in mourning his loss and honoring the legacy he leaves behind.”

Many pay tribute to Eric Stoll, a Tennessee businessman who died in an accident

Many sent their condolences after the Old South Wood Preserving founder died in a vehicle crash on Friday, August 8. According to Eric’s brother Matt, the accident happened after the driver fell asleep. Matt Stoll wrote:

“Eric was full of life and energy and shared his love and kindness to mentor so many. In regular Stoll fashion, he passionately did whatever he believed was right, and lived life with integrity and intentionality.”

Matt mentioned the tragic demise of Eric’s prematurely born son just a week ago and added:

“Our hearts are shattered. We expected another 36 years so much better than the last one. There’s one solace… He loved Jesus and lived to mentor and share that with others, and I have no doubt at all where he is.”

Matt concluded:

“I see him bouncing through heaven, enjoying those glories to the fullest, that smile fuller than ever, wishing we could see and experience the peace and happiness on the other side without this sadness. I love you so much, Eric. I can’t wait to get there to hug you again. The legacy you left will mark the path for so many. We will meet again.”

Eric and Matt’s brother, Alan, described his late sibling as “the greatest person” in his Facebook post and added:

“You loved the Lord, you cared for those around you. I love you, and you will be missed.”

Derek Stoll, Eric’s other brother, also wrote on Facebook:

“My heart is broken! Eric was a great brother, friend, father, and mentor! He will be missed by many. Love you, brother!!”

Eric Stoll’s former employee, Garrett Ogg, shared his condolences on Facebook, mentioning how greatly the Tennessee business owner will be missed. He added:

“I've had the privilege of knowing you and the family for almost eight years. I considered all of y’all my family. You were a great person, a great friend, and the best boss a man could ask for.”

Jack Gray, another ex-employee of Eric, wrote in an FB post:

“Eric Stoll, rest easy my friend… y’all say prayers for his family. Eric was one of the greatest guys I’ve ever got to work alongside—an amazing boss, mentor—you will be missed, buddy, but never forgotten…”

Many from the local community paid tributes to Eric and sent their condolences to his wife, Frieda, and the Stoll family.

A week before he passed away, the Tennessee businessman shared on Facebook that his son, Gregory Nathan, was born at 21 weeks and, unfortunately, couldn't survive. The Stoll family planned a graveside service for Gregory Nathan a few days ago at Goodspring Mennonite Church in Pulaski.