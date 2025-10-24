Who was Dave Ball married to? All about Soft Cell singer as he passes away

David Ball of Soft Cell performs on stage at the Eventim Apollo on November 16, 2021 in London, England (Image via Getty)

Soft Cell co-founder Dave Ball died at the age of 66. The musician was part of the band with lead vocalist Marc Almond, who confirmed Ball's death in a statement released on Thursday, October 23.

Although little is known about Dave Ball's past relationships, he was reportedly married to Gini Hewes, with whom he founded the band Other People after Soft Cell disbanded in 1984. The couple later divorced. According to IMDb, she is a violinist, and her brother is cellist Martin McCarrick.

Meanwhile, multiple outlets report that Dave is survived by his four children.

How did Dave Ball die?

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Marc Almond revealed that Ball, who had been "ill for a long while and his health had been in slow decline over recent years," died "peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night.

"It is hard to write this, let alone process it, but it is with the greatest sadness that the other half of Soft Cell, the wonderful, brilliant musical genius David Ball, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night," Almond wrote.

Almond noted Ball never let his illness stand in his way and "always came back with a determined spirit to continue his work in the studio." Despite being unable to travel abroad, he still performed with Almond as Soft Cell on several occasions in the UK.

He added that Dave's last appearance was at the Rewind festival in August, where the duo headlined to over 20,000 people, which left him elated and gave him an enormous boost.

"It's fitting in many ways that the next (and now the last) album together is called Danceteria as the theme takes us for a visit back to almost the start of it all, back to New York in the early 80's, the place and time that really shaped us. We always felt we were an honorary American band as well as quintessentially British. We have always been self referential to the Soft Cell story and myths and this album in many ways will close that circle for us," he added.

Marc Almond further expressed that he wished Dave could have stayed with him to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary in a few years.

"He will always be loved by fans who loved his music. It's a cliche to say but it lives on and somewhere at any given time around the world someone listens to, plays, dances, and get's pleasure from a Soft Cell song - even if it's just that particular two and half minute epic," he added.

Marc added that his thoughts are with Dave's family, thanking him for being an "immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn't be where I am without you," and concluded by inviting fans to read his full statement on his official website.

Born in 1959 and raised in Blackpool, England, Dave Ball was a student at Leeds Polytechnic in 1979, where he met Almond and formed Soft Cell. Ball went on to form The Grid with Richard Norris, best known for their 1994 chart hit Swamp Thing.

No official cause of death has been revealed at this time. Stay tuned for more updates.