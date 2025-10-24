Dave Ball's health issues explored as one half of music duo Soft Cell passes away at 66

David Ball was hospitalized for a few months in the past (Image via Getty)

Dave Ball, 66, died from unknown causes on October 22, 2025. The musician was a part of Soft Cell with Marc Almond. The latter additionally confirmed the record producer’s death on Instagram.

Both artists continued to reunite on different occasions despite their separation many years ago. Soft Cell’s biography on AllMusic stated that while Almond began his solo journey, Ball established a group called The Grid, which delivered multiple hits that remained at the top of the charts.

Almond added a photo of Ball in his tribute, revealing that Dave died in his sleep. Marc wrote that his band member had been unwell for a long time and their health had witnessed a “slow decline” over the last few years.

Marc Almond addressed how Dave Ball did not give up on his work despite his health problems. He wrote:



“He always came back with a determined spirit to continue his work in the studio and, although he has been unable to travel abroad, he has still been able to perform with me as Soft Cell on occasions in the UK. His last appearance was at the Rewind festival a few weeks ago, where he headlined to over 20,000 people, after which he was elated and given an enormous boost.”









Also known as David James Ball, he was a part of many other bands. Marc recalled the time they worked on an album called Danceteria, adding that they always believed that they were an American band, alongside being British at the same time.

Almond expressed regret over the fact that he and Ball could not celebrate their 50 years in the musical world. He added:



“He will always be loved by fans who loved his music. It’s a cliché to say but it lives on and somewhere at any given time around the world someone listens to, plays, dances, and get’s pleasure from a Soft Cell song - even if it’s just that particular two and half minute epic. My thoughts are with his family at this time.”



Dave Ball opened up on his health issues earlier this year: Hospitalization, recovery and more

The Chester, England native’s work with various bands received praise throughout his career. In between all these, he was dealing with some health complications, such as pneumonia and developing sepsis, following which he was hospitalized for a few months and put in an induced coma, as per the BBC.

As mentioned, Marc Almond’s tribute mentioned his last performance with Dave Ball two months ago. Notably, the latter appeared on stage in a wheelchair at that time.

Ball’s health problems started with an incident where he fell down the stairs at his South London-based residence three years ago. The accident left an impact on his walking. While speaking to Classic Pop magazine in May 2025, Dave recalled that he had been unconscious for two months and had forgotten what had happened to him during that period.

Dave Ball said that he was taking medications such as morphine and fentanyl and referred to the time when he came to know about the fall.



“I only realized how serious it was when I was awake enough to have visitors. They were looking really worried at me, so I was thinking: ‘I’m quite ill, aren’t I?’ I had about eight different metal attachments coming off the drips intravenously into me. I was like a walking pharmacy. Some of that was quite pleasant - and some of it certainly wasn’t,” Ball said.



David also suffered from a spinal infection after coming out of the hospital alongside an ulcer on the right leg. Ball said that his recovery was not easy, as he had to follow the doctors' advice. Ball said:



“I’m trying to be more focused with my life now. I can be a bit lazy. Before, if someone phoned me to say: ‘What are you up to? I’m in a bar round the corner,’ I’d be: ‘Ooh! See you in five minutes.’ Now I’m trying harder to concentrate.”



Meanwhile, Soft Cell’s tribute on their official website says that Dave Ball’s survivors include his four children. However, further details are awaited on his personal life.