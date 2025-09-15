Who is Tommy Norman? Wife and more as Arkansas police officer’s arrest over alleged domestic battery sparks community support

Officer Tommy Norman was arrested recently for alleged domestic battery with the third degree (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Tommy Norman was taken into custody on Sunday, September 14, THV11 reported. He is facing one count of domestic battery in the third degree, TMZ confirmed. The outlet reported that the veteran police officer is being held without bond in connection with an incident involving his wife.

For those unaware, Tommy Norman, 53, hails from North Little Rock, Arkansas. He has been a patrol officer associated with the North Little Rock Police Department for the last 27 years, according to THV11.

Norman is well-known for his philanthropic efforts and community outreach.

Norman’s charitable work also garnered the attention of The Game nearly a decade ago.

In 2016, the Compton rapper and his son, Harlem, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Officer Norman. The organiser wrote:

“He has changed the way he approaches the community he patrols and is committed to building strong relationships with the residents. The money raised will be used to help Officer Norman continue his mission strengthening the community.”

The police officer has garnered nationwide recognition and a massive social media following, with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million followers on Facebook.

In 2021, Tommy Norman received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from then-POTUS Joe Biden.

On the personal front, Tommy has been married to his wife, Rosalynd Nicole Norman, since July 6, 2019. According to KARK, they met in 2013 and got engaged in 2017.

In June, while speaking to the outlet, Tommy Norman praised his wife:

“I think the community should be more grateful for this woman right here. [...] She’d be right there with me visiting people in hospitals, nursing homes, sick people.”

Speaking about the charitable efforts and social work, Rosalynd also remarked:

“I kind of find myself falling in love with the community, especially the kids.”

Tommy Norman later reposted the article via his Facebook page and wrote:

“Thankful for the continued support from my wife Rosalynd Nicole !”

Community voice support for Officer Tommy Norman, after his arrest for alleged domestic battery in the third degree

According to TMZ, an incident involving Tommy and Rosalynd Norman led to the former’s arrest. The official complaint indicates that Rosalynd alleged that her husband struck her chest with the back of his hand while they were arguing.

Tommy Norman, on the other hand, reportedly claimed that he was blocking his wife’s hand after she slapped him.

While the officer has been arrested, an admin of his Facebook page wrote:

“This is the admin. I live in Texas and have been here since 2016. As a woman, I am asking you all to please give Tommy’s beautiful children space. Children should always be off limits—point blank.”

The Admit asserted that she don't know about the incident and shared that Tommy would issue a statement after the conclusion of the investigations. She added:

“I understand emotions are running high. It’s frustrating not to have all the answers right away, especially with the topics at hand. But the process does not allow transparency until it is complete. I ask that everyone wait for the facts before making judgments.In the meantime, please keep ALL of Tommy’s family in your prayers.”

Many reacted positively to the administrator’s post. Many highlighted the officer’s philanthropic work, while others commented on waiting until all facts are out.

“What I know is he has done many, many good deeds. There are both sides and the truth. I believe him to be a good man in a bad situation right now. I will not judge, but pray for him in this season,” Shante Pinkney Taylor wrote.

“I dont know anything about him personally. All I can think about is the families that have been helped. I hope if he cant continue his mission someone else can,” Kerri Walker Mcmahon shared concern for the officer’s mission.

“We Appreciate The Update! Remember There Are 3 Sides To Every Story! His Side, Hers, & The Truth! Praying That Truth Prevails! 🙏🏾,” Robin H. Marion highlighted.

“Exactly ‼️You can never make me hate him🙏🏽,” JustAlexus Anderson added.

“Officer Norman has been thru so much! Prayers for him and his family,” Jennifer Elaine commented.

The followers continued to voice support for Officer Tommy Norman in the comments, while his wife has refrained from saying anything.

Rosalynd also deactivated her Instagram handle following her husband’s arrest.