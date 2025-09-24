Who is Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt? All about Loyola icon as she retires at 106

Jean Dolores Schmidt BVM, Sister Jean, a chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers celebrates a victory after a game (Image via Getty)

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who recently turned 106 on August 21, has retired from Loyola University Chicago. The news was confirmed by Christian Andersen, Vice President of Communications, in a statement to The Loyola Phoenix.

"Sister Jean is retiring and stepping back from official duties at Loyola. We are mindful of Sister’s privacy in regards to health and can’t comment beyond what was mentioned in her [Aug. 21] message," he said.

Andersen said that Jean had a "summer cold" and refused to share more information about her health condition. Schmidt also shared the same in a birthday message in August, in which she mentioned being absent from campus due to the same reason.

"Yes, it is my 106th birthday. Birthdays are special days, and this one is also very special. In fact, I am unable to be there because I have a bad summer cold and other health issues so it has been decided that I should not go to Lake Shore Campus to be with you on my birthday. That makes me very sad, but you can still celebrate. I want you to enjoy the treats and the new Sr. Jean pin," she wrote.

According to the outlet, Sister Jean was also absent during the 2025 Spring semester when she failed to attend the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) semifinals. At the time she wrote:

"Dear Ramblers. I’m with you in prayer and spirit. The game on Tuesday night is late, so study early. I’ve been watching the team play from home and sending prayers to the players. Thank you to all for your care and concern. Amen and GO RAMBLERS."

Born on August 21, 1919, in San Francisco, California, to Joseph and Bertha Schmidt, Jean Dolores Schmidt completed her master's degree at Loyola University, Los Angeles, and joined Mundelein College in Chicago in the summer of 1961. Before joining Mundelein, she joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and spent years teaching.

Over the years, Jean held several key roles at Mundelein College, including acting dean, associate dean, director of summer sessions, director of Coffey Hall, and director of academic services. In 1984, she was promoted to associate vice president for academic affairs.

In 1991, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt joined Loyola University Chicago as an assistant dean and academic advisor after Mundelein College became affiliated with Loyola. Subsequently, in 1996, she became an academic advisor to the official team chaplain for the men's basketball team.

Meanwhile, university students and mentors expressed their fondness for Sister Jane, expressing how much they would miss her presence on campus.

"She's such a big part of the school atmosphere and what the school stands for. It would definitely be fun to see her working, but health is more important," said first-year nursing major Lily Pickett.

"Whenever I think of Sister Jean, I think of her typing away on her computer in her office, which I’ll miss now that she’s retired. I think it’s nice that she’s still taking time out of her day to send support to Loyola students, even with the retirement," said fourth-year criminal justice major Kiyara Dihane.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed wrote that, while Jean is "no longer able to be physically present on campus, she remains a beloved friend, trusted advisor, and loyal Rambler."

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has also published Wake Up with Purpose! What I've Learned in My First 100 Years in 2023, which received an official proclamation from former U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the Loyola Phoenix.