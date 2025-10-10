Who was Sister Jean? All about team chaplain for Loyola University as she dies at 106

Sister Jean NCAA basketball icon dies at 106 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, affectionately known as Sister Jean, served as the team chaplain for Loyola University Chicago's men's basketball team and became a beloved figure in American college sports. She died at the age of 106, as confirmed by the university on Thursday.

Sister Jean served as a teacher as well as a spiritual guide and became recognized across the country in 2018. She worked with Loyola and retired in August due to health issues. She continued to work as an adviser in her later years, according to NBC News. In 2023, she published her memoir "Wake Up with Purpose! What I've Learned in My First 100 Years," which discusses her life path and faith.

Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM. This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/zPiMY1MsIu — Loyola University Chicago (@LoyolaChicago) October 10, 2025

Sister Jean’s career and rise to national fame

Dolores Bertha Schmidt adopted the name Sister Jean Dolores in 1937 when she joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, according to Loyola University Chicago. Her career in education started well before she gained recognition as a basketball chaplain.

In 1961, she began teaching at Mundelein College in Chicago and remained there until the college merged with Loyola University in 1991. She had been a chaplain at the school since 1994 and, in 2018, gained national fame during the men’s NCAA basketball tournament, according to CNN.

Her prayers before the games and her passionate mood became a popular part of Loyola, particularly in the 2018 NCAA tournament when the Ramblers unexpectedly reached the Final Four. Cameras filmed her passion on the court, and she was a national sensation.

According to the university, Sister Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanne Tidwell and her niece, Jan Schmidt.