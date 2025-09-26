“Who is Ray Epps”: Former US marine FBI plant rumors erupt online amid report claiming “plainclothes agent embedded in Jan 6 crowd”

Ray Epps, a pro-Trump supporter, was accused of being an FBI plant at Jan 6 Capitol attack (Image via Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The Ray Epps conspiracy theory has resurfaced online after Blaze Media published a new report about the FBI having its personnel embedded in the Jan 6 crowds.

Citing a senior congressional source, the outlet stated that the federal agency acknowledged having its 275 agents among the mob involved in the U.S. Capitol attack in January 2021. The new bombshell from Blaze Media revived the rumors of Ray Epps being one of the FBI plants, who was accused of inciting the crowd to go to the Capitol building.

However, despite the new Blaze Media report and the prevalent conspiracy theory, the allegations that Ray Epps is an agent provocateur have remained unconfirmed.

Ray Epps faced a year in probation for his role in the Jan 6 Capitol riots before receiving a presidential pardon

Was James Ray Epps one of the 275 Feds at Jan 6 ? pic.twitter.com/YJDe318JSu — Allan (@AllanBandit) September 26, 2025

Epps, a military veteran reportedly associated with Oathkeepers, was filmed urging crowds to go to the U.S. Capitol on different instances on January 5 and 6, 2021, per The New York Times. In one of the videos, the Jan 6 protestor is heard saying:

“As soon as President Trump is finished speaking, we are going to the Capitol. It’s that direction. That’s where our true problems lie.”

The former Arizona resident and Trump supporter was also heard asking others to spread the information. However, Ray Epps has been accused of being an FBI plant, which was reported by Fox News and its then-host, Tucker Carlson. The ex-Marine Corps member also sued the channel and the presenter for defamation. In the lawsuit, Epps’ lawyers alleged:

“Fox, and particularly Mr. Carlson, commenced a years-long campaign spreading falsehoods about Epps. Those lies have destroyed Ray’s and Robyn’s [his wife] lives.”

However, according to NBC News, a judge dismissed the case in November 2024 based on “failure to state a claim.”

In September 2023, Epps pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct for participating in the Jan 6 Capitol attack. In January 2024, he faced a year in probation, avoiding jail time. However, conspiracy theories about his role have continued circulating on social media.

Kash Patel calls on Tucker Carlson to release footage of undercover feds:



"Ray Epps was on FBI's most wanted list one day, and the next day he was off. There are only two ways that happens: you die, or you are an informant. Jill Sanborn, the head of the FBI counterintelligence… pic.twitter.com/8DJXX5JN1z — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

In March 2023, Kash Patel, the current FBI Director, appeared on Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast and remarked on Ray Epps:

“Ray Epps was on FBI's most wanted list one day, and the next day he was off. There are only two ways that happens: you die, or you are an informant.”

However, Ray Epps eventually received a pardon from the President earlier this year. In an executive order on the first day of his second term, Trump announced:

“[I do hereby] grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The list had over 1,500 Jan 6 protestors, including Ray Epps. However, despite the pardon, his role in the Capitol attack remains under scrutiny.