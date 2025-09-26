Taylor Swift and the NFL reportedly abandon negotiations for the 2026 Super Bowl after singer demands media rights and other perks

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) . Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

After Kendrick Lamar headlined the NFL Super Bowl Halftime show this year, Taylor Swift was in talks to perform at the upcoming show in 2026. However, the speculations have comed to an abrupt stop, with the Love Story singer's new demands allegedly not sitting well with NFL.

While the new demands made by Swift remain unknown at the moment, an exclusive report by Rob Schuter published on Substack claims that NFL reportedly refused to meet them. Following their refusal, the Blank Space singer turned down their offer.

Taylor Swift and the NFL reportedly abandoned negotiations for the 2026 #SuperBowl after the NFL refused to meet Swift’s demands.



According Rob Schuter and others, Taylor reportedly demanded media rights to the performance and to be able to promote her projects during the event. pic.twitter.com/P1aVQyEhPe — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 26, 2025

​One of these demands was Swift allegedly asking for advertisement slots for the projects during the game, while another was to reserve the full ownership of performance. A music executive with information on the deal told Schuter:

"She wasn't askng for favors, she was asking for respect."

Schuter's report also claimed that Taylor was not okay with NFL's alleged policy of not paying the Super Bowl performers. Citing her influence on the music industry, an insider said:

"Taylor knows her worth. She knows the kind of ratings she brings, the global attention she commands. She wasn’t about to hand that over for free."

They also pointed out that while NFL considered the Super Bowl to be good exposure for performers, Swift didn't need it.

Taylor Swift will appear on Jimmy Fallon's show next month

Not a lot going on at the moment. pic.twitter.com/yCH2hI3vp3 — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 25, 2025

Besides the Super Bowl speculations, Taylor Swift's upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is another reason why the singer is making headlines.

According to Variety, Swift will return to the late-night show on October 6, just three days after the release of The Life of a Showgirl. The episode is also set to feature Keri Russell as a guest, as well as a musical performance by the Format.

Fallon dropped an easter egg-styled teaser for Swift's appearance on X on Thursday (September 26), where he even said the catchphrase from the upcoming album: "Baby, that's show business for you."

The last time the Wildest Dreams singer was on the show was three years ago - in 2022 - when she joined Fallon in promotion of her album, Midnights.

​In addition to Jimmy Fallon's show, Taylor Swift will also be appearing on Graham Norton's show for her album's promotion on the same day as its release. The singer is also throwing an official release party for her album that on the weekend, which will run in over 540 AMC Theatres locations across the country.