Why was Kneecap Rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh sued ? Details explored as UK court dismisses terror case

UK court drops terrorism charges against rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, the Belfast-based rapper known as Mo Chara from the group Kneecap, has had terrorism charges against him dismissed by a UK court. The ruling came after the chief magistrate identified a procedural error in how the case was brought.

Officials had accused Ó hAnnaidh of committing a terrorism-related offence by showing a Hezbollah flag during a show at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, last November. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring reviewed the case at Woolwich Crown Court and declared the charge “unlawful” and “null.” In outlining his decision, he explained,

“I find that these proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary DPP [director of public prosecutions] and AG [attorney general] consent within the six-month statutory time limit set by section 127.

“The time limit requires consent to have been granted at the time or before the issue of the requisition. Consequently the charge is unlawful and null and this court has no jurisdiction to try the charge.”

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was looking into the court's ruling and mentioned the possibility of an appeal.

Reactions from supporters and authorities after Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s case dismissal

People supporting Ó hAnnaidh stood outside the courthouse holding signs with his stage name and waving Palestinian and Irish flags. The rapper, using the anglicized name Liam O’Hanna in court, showed up wearing sunglasses, a Palestinian keffiyeh, and an Irish tricolour balaclava.

Politicians shared their thoughts about the verdict. West Belfast MP Paul Maskey called the dismissal the right legal result. Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, reacted online and highlighted the rapper’s global influence and efforts to shine a light on global issues.

Daniel Lambert, Kneecap’s manager, confirmed the ruling online and mentioned that Ó hAnnaidh has no criminal record anywhere.

"We have won!!!!!! Liam Og is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did (Twice). Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER. Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not. Free Palestine,” Lambert wrote on X.

Although the allegations gained a lot of attention, the ruling emphasizes the legal need to get proper approval from the DPP and the attorney general before moving forward with such charges. ÓhAnnaidh’s case drew attention from both the public and politicians because of his global reputation as a musician and the events tied to the alleged incident.