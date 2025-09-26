GoFundMe for Scotch Plains accident victim raises over $120,000 as family mourns NJ teen killed in bike crash

Bike accident (Image via Getty)

A GoFundMe established for a 13-year-old boy who passed away after his bike collided with a truck in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, has raised over $120,000. For context, on Wednesday (September 24), Nico Lombardi's e-bike collided with a landscaping truck at the intersection of Mountain and Mountainview avenues at approximately 2:12 p.m local time.

According to a statement by Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo, the Police and fire departments responded effectively and immediately transported the teenager to University Hospital in Newark, where he was later pronounced dead.

"This heartbreaking loss is felt across our entire community. The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Board of Education has been notified, and they are preparing to have counselors available to support students and staff during this difficult time. The Township is also making counseling services available for our first responders who were on the scene," the Mayor added.

Mayor Josh Losardo also informed that the case remains under investigation by the Union County Police Department and the Scotch Plains Police Department.

"At moments like this, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community, to support one another, to lean on each other, and to show compassion in the face of tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they endure the unimaginable," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the campaign, with a goal of $130,000, has so far raised $127,988.

Internet users paid tribute and offered condolences after Nico's passing.

"My family and I extended our deepest condolences to this family and hold them in prayer. It's every parents worst nightmare to lose a child. Please keep this family in your thoughts and reach out and comfort them whenever possible!" one user said.

"Sending comforting thoughts and love to his family, friends, and the first responders. SPF will always have a special place in my heart - may we all show up gently for our neighbors," another user stated.

Meanwhile, one user also urged parents not to buy e-bikes for their children, citing safety concerns.

"Terrible what happened !! Prayers for the kid and his family.. Parents don’t buy your teens a E-bike worse decision you can make, some of these bikes reach 50+mph and are extremely dangerous Rules need to be changed and enforced, these kids should not be on e-bikes …" the user said.

More about the GoFundMe campaign for Nico Lombardi

According to the campaign description, the Lombardi family is working closely with Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School to establish a Basketball Scholarship in Nico Lombardi's name, to "honor his memory by supporting student athletes who share that same love for the sport" as he did.

Additionally, the family will also be making donations to the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Nico's honor.

"As [Noci's loved ones] navigate this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to support them with the unexpected financial burden of funeral services and medical expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the weight on Nico’s family during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support," the description concludes.

