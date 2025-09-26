Houston family's Halloween display showing 2 MAGA mannequins being hanged from gallows goes viral

(Original Caption) Keene, New Hampshire: Pumpkin Festival. (Photo by © Erik Freeland/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

With Halloween right around the corner, a video of a Houston family's decoration has been going viral on social media. What was striking about the decoration was that it showed two MAGA mannequins hanging from gallows. The video ended up gaining a huge number of views and many expressed their opinions on the same.

As of now, the video uploaded by @FreedomNTV has gained thousands of views as well as several likes. The video was then circulated all across the social media platforms like X. Many netizens criticized the decoration and described it as beyond the concept of free speech.

The video has been described in the caption as,

"This hateful display will likely be inciting violence. It goes past free speech. Arrest who did this."

Here are a few other reactions on the aforementioned decoration that were found on social media. One user wrote on X,

"Halloween should entertain, not promote violence or racial fear."

"That's not celebrating Halloween, that'a celebrating political violence," added a tweet.

"Do we know if the family are US citizens?" questioned a netizen.

A lot of other netizens had shared their opinions under the video. One user tweeted,

"Thank you for buying 2 MAGA hats, we appreciate the financial support."

"If a MAGA household did this with two Mexicans it would be a 'national scandal'," read a tweet.

"They are free to do it, but we (society) are also afforded the right to freely judge their morals. We know who they are now," wrote a netizen on X.

As of now, the incident has not been confirmed by law enforcement or other concerned officials in the area.

Tyler Robinson apparently dressed up as Donald Trump during Halloween in the past

As Halloween arrives, Republicans and MAGA supporters have been in talks for a number of reasons. For instance, claims of Tyler Robinson dressing up in a Trump costume for Halloween in the past had been going viral. According to The Hindustan Times, several netizens shared photos suggesting that Robinson was previously dressed up as the US President.

One tweet that shared the photo of Tyler apparently in a Trump costume also came with a caption that read,

"This is a photo of the shooter of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson is pictured wearing a Trump costume in 2017. He comes from a MAGA Trump supporting family."

It went extremely viral with about a million views and more than 3.6K likes since the time it was posted.

The Hindustan Times also stated that the photos could not be verified to confirm their authenticity. For the unversed, Tyler Robinson was the suspect arrested for the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this month, while he was at Utah Valley University.

It is unclear whether authorities have taken any steps concerning the Halloween decoration in Houston. No statements have also been issued by the officials related to the same. No reactions from the family could be found as of now.

​