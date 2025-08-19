Who is Marius Borg Høiby’s father? All about son of Norway's crown princess accused of assaulting women

Marius Borg Høiby was recently charged with four counts of r*pe, among other offenses (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Tempus Magazine)

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's crown princess, is facing multiple charges of criminal offenses, The Guardian reported, citing the prosecutors. The 28-year-old has also been accused of r*ping four different women, per the outlet.

Marius Borg Høiby is not the biological son of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon. He was born in 1997, four years before his mother married the Norwegian royal. According to TV 2, Marius’ biological father is Morten Borg, who was not in a relationship with Mette-Marit. The pair had a brief encounter, and the future Norwegian crown princess got pregnant.

Per TV 2, Morten Borg has a criminal past, with convictions for violence, serious drug offenses, and drunk driving. The outlet highlighted that Borg was again convicted in 2000 for the possession of 50 grams of c*caine. While Morten and Mette-Marit never married, she tied the knot with Crown Prince Haakon, making Marius his stepson.

For those unaware, Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby gave birth to her firstborn on January 13, 1997. However, the single mother made it to the headlines during the late ‘90s and early 2000s for her past and relationship with the crown prince. Mette-Marit, dubbed the Cinderella of Kristiansand, was an anthropology student and a part-time waitress, per the BBC.

Before her marriage to the Crown Prince Haakon, she addressed her past in a press conference in 2001 and said (via BBC):

“My youth rebellion was much stronger than many others. That resulted in me living quite a wild life.”

However, despite his mother’s marriage to the Norwegian crown prince, Marius Borg Høiby has no royal title. In an open letter on her first son’s 20th birthday in 2017, Crown Princess Mette-Marit shared in an open letter (translated from Norwegian):

“Marius became a symbol of the unusual choice we made when we got married, at the same time he will not carry public duties like his siblings. He will not have a public role and is not a public figure.”

According to People, the crown princess’s son quit public life in 2017 and moved to the US to study.

Marius Borg Høiby was charged with 32 offenses, including four counts of r*pe

The first son of the Crown Princess of Norway is facing severe accusations, based on the charges that prosecutors made public on Monday, August 18. According to The Guardian, Marius Borg Høiby is charged with 32 offenses. As mentioned, the allegations also include four counts of r*pe.

Per France 24, the r*pes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023, and 2024. Marius Borg Høiby is also facing accusations of domestic abuse and illegally filming multiple women without their consent, The Guardian reported. Last year, Høiby was arrested in August for allegedly assaulting a partner, per France 24.

The outlet reported that Nora Haukland, Høiby’s former girlfriend, has accused him of physically and psychologically abusing her between 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, the prosecutors have also spoken about the alleged violence Marius is charged with (via France 24):

“The violence consisted, among other things, of him repeatedly hitting her in the face, including with a clenched fist, choking her, kicking her and grabbing her hard.”

While Marius Borg Høiby is expected to stand trial early next year (per The Guardian), his lawyer, Petar Sekulic, has denied all the charges. He said:

“Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence. He will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court.”

Based on the charges, Marius Borg Høiby can reportedly face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

