Who is Jason Ralph? Superman star Rachel Brosnahan’s husband seemingly likes shady post about wife

Rachel Brosnahan tied the knot with her husband, Jason Ralph, in 2016. From red carpets to extravagant events, the couple often gets photographed attending galas together.

While they have turned heads and made headlines for several of the aforementioned reasons in the past, Ralph's recent activity on Instagram sparked conversations on the internet. In a surprising turn of events, he allegedly liked a comment where he was called a "cuckold," according to E! Online.

His unexpected interaction with the insult targeted at him brutally shocked netizens. The controversy arose after Rachel Brosnahan starred in the recently released Superman with lead star David Corenswet.

His like on the sensitive comment left many wondering whether there's trouble in paradise. As of now, neither of them has reacted to the shady remark.

Jason Ralph's Instagram like fueled online speculations about his romance with Rachel Brosnahan

Buzzfeed brought the world's attention to Jason, seemingly hinting at tension, by liking a comment about his marriage to Rachel.

Instagrammer @duelewar commented on one of Ralph's Instagram posts and criticized the couple's dynamic after Rachel's on-screen chemistry with her Superman co-star.

As E! Online reported, the user left a comment, reading:

"It's genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn't handle herself with her co-actor. Let's have some self love and stand up for yourself man."

Quite expectedly, the sudden (and probably intentional) engagement with the comment led to a widespread discussion online, further prompting Brosnahan to disable the comments on her official Instagram handle.

While some sensed a rough patch in the duo's marriage, many netizens considered it a sporting response to baseless trolls and hatred online. An internet user remarked, according to Page Six,

"Ya’ll are doing too much with the marriage counseling advice. Jason had a troll in his comments, and he liked the comment sarcastically. Relax."

Another netizen commented,

"Cuckold? what is this, the 19th century? Actors act. Having chemistry with your costar is kind of part of the package, no?"

A Redditor thought it to be a satire and wrote,

"This seems like a sarcastic like to me."

Another internet surfer shared their view, noting,

"I mean for all know both he and his wife thought the comment was funny. Lol"

Everything we know about Rachel Brosnahan's husband, Jason Ralph

Both Ralph and Brosnahan are associated with the same industry as actors. In 2010, he made his television debut with The Good Wife. His first TV project was playing Student No. 2 on an episode of the renowned show, according to a Us Weekly report.

Over time, he featured in more projects and established his name as a prominent actor in the entertainment industry.

In 2015, Jason portrayed the role of Mike Vickery on Aquarius. One of his most acclaimed performances was seen in The Magicians.

His performance as his character, Quentin Coldwater, received accolades from fans worldwide. According to his IMDb profile, some of his notable acts were seen in A Most Violent Year (2014), I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020), and The Magicians (2015).

Apart from TV shows and movies, he has emerged victorious in theater, having produced The Woodsman and worked on Peter and the Starcatcher.

His impressive portfolio also includes noteworthy projects such as Those People (2015), Random Acts of Flyness (2018), I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2022-2023), and Three Women (2023).

He also owns ventures

Jason Ralph is the co-founder of Strangemen & Co. Along with some of his friends from Purchase College, he launched the brand in 2010 as the name Strangemen Theater Company.

Later, in 2020, he took a further step in diversifying his business and introduced Looks Like a Great Time in 2020. As described on its website, the lifestyle and media company explains that its partners "have no idea how it started, how to stop it, or where it’s going next," as confirmed by Us Weekly.

Ralph and Brosnahan are extremely private

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan often find the spotlight due to their always in-demand professions. Despite their fan bases and demanding schedules, they prioritize keeping their personal lives private. While we know the couple got married in 2016, they never revealed their wedding date.

The outlet reported the pair's first meeting on the sets of I’m Obsessed With You (But You’ve Got to Leave Me Alone). While they confirmed being in a relationship in 2015, they only opened up about their marriage in 2019.

In a conversation with People, Rachel reflected on her marriage, sharing,

"We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like, ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!'"

