Who is Howard Krein? All about Ashley Biden’s husband as former first daughter files for divorce

Ashley Biden, daughter of former President Biden, greets the crowd during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, United States on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's only daughter, has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein. The divorce was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on August 11, 2025, and was the culmination of a relationship that brought together politics, medicine, and family.

Ashley has made a couple of appearances with her father during his presidency but Krein has largely led a private life. Krein's limited involvement in the political sphere include him being photographed in the Oval Office in July 2024 adjacent to Ashley when President Biden announced that he would not seek re-election.

Howard David Krein was born in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to Stanley Krein and Brenda (Bunny) Krein. According to a report by Town and Country Magazine, from the start, he had a strong academic interest related to science and medicine.

After achieving a bachelor's degree in biology and master’s degree in Neuroscience from Rutgers University, he earned his Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, and then earned his medical degree at Thomas Jefferson University.

Krein is certified in Facial Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery, in addition to Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. He focuses solely on surgical and reconstructive surgery of the face, head, and neck. Krein is also recognized for his ability to perform Botox and injectables and mingles academic endeavors with clinical practice.

As a professor with Thomas Jefferson University, Howard Krein teaches medical students, residents, and physicians, providing his expertise on the complexities of facial plastic surgery. According to the official biography, Krein also regularly lectures and teaches other physicians.

A look into Howard Krein's entrepreneurial work and relationship with Ashley Biden

Krein co-founded StartUp Health with his brother, Steven Krein. StartUp Health is dedicated to building global "Health Moonshot Communities", dedicated to addressing fundamental problems in healthcare.

Krein served as Chief Medical Officer, although he stepped back from that position in recent years. Krein's involvement with StartUp Health had led to some controversies in 2021 due to potential conflicts of interest during the Biden administration.

A spokesperson for StartUp Health at that time stated Krein did not make investment decisions or provide advice to companies seeking government contracts.

Howard Krein met Ashley Biden in 2010 through her late brother, Beau Biden. According to Town and Country Magazine, after a year of dating, Krein proposed to Ashley during a trip to Big Sur, California, and obtained her father’s blessings.

Former first daughter Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband of 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein https://t.co/tGugqdCrZ5 pic.twitter.com/oFDJtdu9le — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2025

They married in June 2012 in Wilmington, Delaware, with a mixed religious ceremony that represented both Ashley’s Catholic traditions and Krein’s Jewish traditions, with about 200 guests.

The couple lived in Philadelphia throughout their marriage and did not want children. Though the couple typically kept things private, Ashley referenced their life together in public appearances, including an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention where she remembered her father personally helping set up their wedding reception.

"At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception... He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional," she told at the Democratic National Convention last year.

Particulars about the recent divorce have not been shared, as Philadelphia does not have public records. However, on the day of the filing Ashley Biden posted an Instagram shot giving a thumbs up beside sober lyrics by the Beyoncé song Freedom, and a quote about “new beginnings” and “new boundaries.”

Moving forward with divorce proceedings, both Ashley Biden and Howard Krein seem intent on maintaining their individual privacy.