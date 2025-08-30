Who is GoldCity? Streamer goes viral after parents find him streaming after lying about football practise

GoldCity and Jadynviolet live streaming on Twitch (Image via Twitch/goldcity1234)

A young streamer called GoldCity’s collaborative stream with Jadynviolet on Twitch went viral when his parents showed up at their location in Hollywood, California. GoldCity’s parents revealed that they followed the streamer’s location after they discovered that he had lied about his whereabouts and was not at football practice like he told them.

GoldCity’s real name is Ryan, as per Dexerto. According to his bio on X, the 18-year-old streamer on Twitch is also active on TikTok. Ryan has shared online that he got his start in streaming after speaking to content creator Funny Mike at an edition of the gaming convention, Dream Con.

GoldCity’s parents gatecrashed his Twitch stream with Jadynviolet

As per Dexerto, GoldCity undertook an almost two-hour journey to meet up with Jadynviolet, who had been streaming from Hollywood. In a clip from Jadynviolet’s stream, GoldCity could be seen walking up to his setup on the street. Sharing how he got there, Ryan said,

“Man, it was a whole process getting here. But we got here. I am 18 years old, bro.”

Jadynviolet interrupted to share that Ryan’s parents were not aware that their son was in Hollywood. Ryan continued,

“They don’t know. They think I am at football practice.”

After chatting with Jadynviolet for a while, Ryan spotted his parents on the street and panicked. He tried to look away to hide himself. He was finally found by his father and mother, whom he introduced to Jadynviolet. His father questioned the young streamer and asked,

“What are you doing out here? He’s supposed to be at football practice and he didn’t know we had his location on.”

Ryan’s mother revealed that her son told her that he was headed to the gym. Ryan was dumbstruck and tried to explain to his parents that he came to stream alongside Jadynviolet, who told the concerned parents that they were currently on live stream.

Ryan’s father seemed to be concerned about his son’s interest in content creation and sought advice from Jadynviolet. Jadynviolet shared his own experiences with Ryan’s father, opening up about how his parents expected him to go to college, which he skipped to pursue a career in live streaming. Even Ryan shared that he is wholeheartedly committed to building a career in streaming and working hard at it.

“I am like committed 1000%. You see, I know I am taking football seriously but I wanted to come here because I feel like I have a better chance of making it in streaming than football…This is once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Ultimately, Ryan’s parents said that they supported him but were concerned. Jadynviolet also stood up for Ryan with his parents and shared how passionate he was about streaming. Ryan’s mother also proceeded to hug her son. His father shared his own story and emphasized the importance of following one’s passions. Ryan’s mother added,

“We didn’t mean to interrupt you…We have your back, okay? We’re never gonna ever gonna stop you from doing whatever you want to do. We love you and we want you to do what you want to do, but let us in. We want to be a part, we want to support you, we’ll invest in you, you know that!”

His mother displayed understanding of her son’s desires and said that she understood how new plans come up, but she advised Ryan not to lie to them.

Gold City later released a video addressing the incident, and in a clip posted on X, thanked Jadynviolet for standing up to his parents in his support, urged his followers to take chances in their lives.