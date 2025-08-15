Who is Dylan Brosnan? All about Pierce Brosnan’s son amid rare red carpet appearance with dad

Dylan Brosnan attends the Saint Laurent show at The Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Dylan Brosnan, the son of Hollywood icon Pierce Brosnan, recently made a red carpet appearance during the premiere of The Thursday Murder Club. Dylan, who is 28 years old, was accompanied by his father at the New York City premiere of the new Netflix film.

According to US Weekly, Dylan opted for a classic two piece grey suit for the red carpet appearance. Complementing the suit, Dylan’s get-up for the premiere included a white shirt and stripped tie, as per Hello Magazine.

Dylan Brosnan is known for his impeccable sense of style. As per Instyle, the son of the James Bond star has walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in the world of fashion, which include Burberry and Saint Laurent, among others.

Dylan Brosnan’s career, explored

According to C Magazine, Dylan Brosnan got his breakthrough in the world of modelling after he was selected for a Saint Laurent campaign by Heidi Slimane, a renowned fashion designer. As per Parade, Brosnan has appeared on the cover of GQ Korea.

Dylan has also collaborated with supermodels over the course of his career. One of his prominent collaborations include appearances for magazine campaigns along with supermodel Karlie Kloss, according to Parade.

Earlier this year, Dylan was the face of a marketing campaign for a new collection of eyewear launched by Jacques Marie Mage. The gig for the eyewear brand was Dylan’s latest appearance for a brand campaign.

Dylan is a multifaceted talent and his career in the fashion world, with its busy schedules, has not prohibited him from pursuing his interest in music. The son of Pierce Brosnan is a prominent member of the indie band, Raspberry Blonde.

Dylan serves as the lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for the band. As per demos uploaded by the band on Soundcloud, Raspberry Blonde delves into a myriad of genres which include influences of psychedelic rock and pop.

Apart from its success on the Soundcloud platform, which has gained Raspberry Blonde followers from all across the world, the indie band has performed at iconic venues like the The Bootleg Theatre in Echo Park, Los Angeles.

Dylan graduated from the prestigious University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2020.

After his graduation, the model also worked as a production professional for a number of significant media projects.

Dylan worked as the associate archival producer for The Synanon Fix, an HBO documentary series which delves into the controversial treatment centre through its rise and fall.

As per IMDb, Dylan put his production skills to use in yet another important documentary, called Sly. Sly, which released in 2023, brings to light the five-decade-long career of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

Dylan also served as producer for a short film on his father, Pierce Brosnan, called So Many Dreams, as per IMDb.

Now, Dylan Brosnan is all set to make his screen acting debut along with his 24-year-old brother, Paris Brosnan. Dylan’s brother’s debut film, The Unholy Trinity, will also feature their father.

Pierce spoke to People Magazine about the experience of filming with his sons. The legendary actor shared with the publication the advice he gave his sons, and said,

“I gave very little advice and they asked for very little advice…Show up on time, know your line, know your lines, and be brilliant. Be relaxed and have fun and go play.”

Pierce Brosnan also described the experience of working with his sons “a magical gift.”