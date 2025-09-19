Who is Destiny? Streamer gets cursed by the crowd while attempting to copy Charlie Kirk by debating at a college campus

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 15, 2024: Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at The People's Convention hosted by Turning Point Action at The Huntington Place in Detroit, MI on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Friday, September 19, a video of a liberal streamer - who goes by "Destiny" - who seemed to have created a set-up similar to that of Charlie Kirk at the Utah Valley University last week (before he was shot), has gone viral on X.

With more than 3 million views, the short clip features the crowd cursing the streamer as he attempts to respond from his seat. According to Financial Express, Destiny - whose legal name is Steven Kenneth Bonnell II - is a political streamer.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Liberal creator Destiney attempted to copy Charlie Kirk by debating at a college campus but he was met with taunts calling him a 'c*ck, a p*do and a f*got'





Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Bonnell was raised in a conservative Catholic family and struggled financial in his early twenties. After his mother's daycare business went down, Steven's parents relocated to live with an elderly relative, with him staying with his grandmother through his teen years.

In 2007, Bonnell joined the University of Nebraska Omaha, where he studied music while pulling night shifts as a restaurant manager at a local casino.

However, three years later, he dropped out of college and took up several low-wage jobs. Around the same time, he started streaming his gaming content on Twitch (which was called Justin.tv at the time). His skills at the StarCraft II became the foundation of his streaming career.

​ Destiny claimed Trump's second presidency was the reason behind Charlie Kirk's death

Destiny says he won't condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk until President Trump calls for everyone "to calm down".



Ana Kasparian: "You represent the worst of us, Destiny!"





Earlier this week (on September 16), Destiny joined Piers Morgan on his show, where the journalist asked if his response to Kirk's murder had been appropriate. In response, the streamer said:

"Yes. I think that the only way this country moves forward to a better world is when conservatives can finally realize that they need to turn the temperature down on their side."

Then, doubling down on his views on Kirk's death being rooted in conservatism, Destiny even roped President Trump, saying:

"We are ten years into whatever this Trump madness is... If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been president for a second term. Every time he's in office, this happens... Seven out of 10 of America's largest protests have happened under Donald Trump."

From that point forward, the streamer got into an argument with Morgan, who was pointing out that Kirk's shooter was reported to have been radicalized by leftist ideology, which Destiny wasn't ready to accept.

​Further on the show, Destiny also mocked Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Frantzve Kirk, for being used as a "politcal weapon". He concluded his stance saying that it was the President's job to de-escalate the political violence brewing in the country.

