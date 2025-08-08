Who is Carlos Baleba? Manchester United fan starts GoFundMe to sign Brighton soccer player

Carlos Baleba during a Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Leicester City FC at Amex Stadium in April 2025 in Brighton (Image via Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

After The Athletic published a report about potential talks between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion for the midfielder Carlos Baleba, an eager fan started a GoFundMe to fund the signing. The United supporter, named Ian M, launched a campaign encouraging others to bring the soccer player to his favorite team. They wrote:

“We need this to happen we need this to happen we need this to happen we need this to happen.”

The GoFundMe has only raised £396 against a massive goal of £120 million. However, the fundraiser has garnered mainstream media attention, with the Daily Mail being one of the first outlets to report the same. Meanwhile, Man United fans online have given a favorable response to the possibility of Carlos Baleba playing his home games at Old Trafford.

A Man United fan has set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise funds for the club to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton.



Supporter Ian M, who is from England, organised the fundraiser on Wednesday night, titled Baleba to Man United fund, accompanied by a picture of Baleba in a… pic.twitter.com/9vGMMpmoUw — O J C (@OkorieJesseC) August 7, 2025

For those unaware, Carlos Baleba was born in Douala, Cameroon, and grew up in the city’s Akwa neighborhood. His father, Eugene Balepa, was also a footballer who represented South Africa and Cameroon.

Baleba's 15-year-old younger brother, also a footballer, plays as a center forward. Speaking to his previous club, Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC), Baleba credited his father for igniting his interest in soccer. He said during a 2023 interview (translated from French):

“It's my dad who passed it all on to me. He took care of me, he trained me. I started playing at Futur Soccer FC, in Douala. At the time, I was playing as a right winger.”

At 13, Baleba was recruited by École de Football des Brasseries du Cameroun. The midfielder was signed by Ligue 1 side Lille in January 2022. Baleba was initially a part of the reserve team but made his Ligue 1 debut in August 2022.

Carlos Baleba transferred to Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023 on a 5-year contract

Carlos Baleba to Brighton, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Lille on €27m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons and sell-on clause included 🚨🔵 #BHAFC



Personal terms agreed, medical booked.



2004 born midfielder will replace Caicedo.



Exclusive from 2 weeks ago, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/njZCjbzzWp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist and influencer, Brighton approached Lille in August 2023 for the then-19-year-old footballer. After a few weeks of negotiations, the Premier League club announced the signing of Baleba on a five-year contract, until June 2028. Per Romano, Brighton and Lille agreed on a €27 million transfer fee, with €3m in add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Months before Brighton signed him, Carlos Baleba experienced a personal tragedy. The footballer’s mother passed away at the time, which he reflected upon during an interview with The Guardian in April 2025:

“It was very difficult for me because I didn’t see my mum. I wanted her next to me, but when I signed for Brighton she was not here. That’s why the first season was really difficult for me. I thought a lot about my mum.”

He continued talking about how his mother was supportive of his career:

“She liked when my dad told me to train. She was not like some mums in Africa who say: ‘No, it’s too hard for him, it is not the right age to be in the gym.’ She wanted me to work hard.”

Baleba added:

“When I was a kid, I said to her: ‘When I become a professional, I will build you a house, buy you a car.’ Everything was for her. I told her this when I was 13. I started [building the house] when I was at Lille. Now it’s done."

Nearly two years after joining Brighton, United is now in talks with the club for a potential transfer. According to ESPN, Brighton has set an asking price of €120 million. Fabrizio Romano shared in February 7, 2025, that:

“Carlos Baleba didn’t close doors to Man United after direct contact with his camp. Manchester United believe agreeing terms with Baleba terms won’t be an issue but club-to-club deal, considered very difficult.”

He concluded that “Brighton want to keep Baleba this summer” and hence set a higher asking price.