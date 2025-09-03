Who is Ben Savage’s wife? All about Boy Meets World star’s personal life as brother Fred Savage’s allegations resurface in podcast

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel (Image via Getty)

The Boy Meets World stars recently addressed their co-star, Fred Savage, and explained why they chose not to speak about the allegations against him in their Pod Meets World podcast.

For context, the podcast features Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, who portrayed the roles of Topanga, Eric, and Shawn in the series that aired between 1993 and 2000. In the podcast, the trio revisits old episodes of the hit series, sharing behind-the-scenes details and their thoughts on it.

In the April 3 episode of the podcast, the cast discussed Everybody Loves Stuart, an episode from Season 6 that aired in November 1998. In the episode, Topanga faces inappropriate advances from her college professor, Stuart, played by Ben Savage's brother, Fred Savage. However, during the discussion, the hosts did not address similar, real allegations Fred has faced.

Their move of not mentioning the allegations was eventually discussed in the August 28 episode of the podcast titled Bruh Meets World...Meets World (Season 6 Recap). The trio invited Tony and Ceej, the hosts of a Boy Meets World fan podcast, who asked them about their choice to avoid discussing the allegations against Fred.

In response, Danielle explained that although they haven't spoken to Ben in a while, they are aware that their family is "incredibly private," and chose not to mention the allegations "out of respect for Ben."

"Even the reason he gave us for not wanting to be a part of the podcast was that he just didn’t think it was for him… I’m speculating, but I think a large part of that is because we’ve been very vulnerable, and we’ve been very open, and that’s not for everybody," she added.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, to Joanne and Lewis Savage, Ben Savage, known for his role as Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, married Tessa Angermeier, a graphic designer, at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, on February 18, 2023. The couple began dating in 2018.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post dated May 21, Ben revealed that he and his wife were expecting their first child, "arriving this fall."

An overview of the allegations against Ben Savage's brother, Fred Savage

In 1993, Fred Savage and his Wonder Years costar Jason Hervey were accused of sexually harassing the show's costume designer, Monique Long. The lawsuit eventually settled in court.

Subsequently, in 2018, a complaint against Fred in the Los Angeles Superior Court was filed by The Grinder’s (a sitcom he joined in 2015) costume designer, Youngjoo Hwang. The complaint alleging assault, battery, and gender discrimination was also eventually settled in 2019.

Speaking about the allegations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fred said:

"These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen."

Later in May 2022, Fred was fired from his role as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years reboot following "allegations of inappropriate conduct. He denied these allegations as well.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years," 20th Television wrote in a statement.

Addressing these allegations in a statement to NBC News, Fred stated:

"Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment. It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals."

The 49-year-old actor continued:

"While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person."

According to The New York Times article, published on February 12, 2025, Fred Savage currently runs a company called Timepiece Grading Specialist (TGS), "the world's first independent watch grading and verification service."