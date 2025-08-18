Who is Annie Garcia? Deported influencer capitalizes on incident by cataloguing misfortune

Annie Garcia was deported by ICE during the first Trump administration (Image via Instagram/@annigrcx)

Annie Garcia’s American Dream was shattered after she was deported to Mexico during the first Trump administration.

The TikToker-influencer recently recounted her experience during a conversation with USA Today’s national correspondent, Lauren Villagran. The journalist, who covers immigration and the US-Mexican border, highlighted that many deportees like Garcia have turned their misfortune into a new opportunity by documenting their journey on social media.

Annie boasts over 275,000 followers on her primary Instagram handle, @annigrcx, while her TikTok account has more than 574.1K followers. According to the content creator, she was deported in 2018 due to “an extensive criminal record of crimes.” ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) apprehended the Mexican national in February.

In a TikTok clip, Annie mentioned considering fighting an immigration case then. She asserted:

“If I chose to fight my immigration case I would be subject to mandatory detention for the duration of my case.”

Garcia added:

“They assured me the fastest way back to my nursing infant was by signing my deportation order. So I signed.”

Annie, who had an infant at the time of deportation, was also a single mother to four other children – Maiah, Mily, Andre, and Axel. Garcia claimed in the TikTok video that she was deported 10 days after she signed the deportation order. She was dropped off in Juarez with $40 cash. Annie Garcia recounted spending her first night at the airport and being homeless in Mexico.

The content creator was able to relocate to Puerto Vallarta with the help of her family. Ultimately, she started documenting her life after deportation in 2021.

Annie Garcia was a legal permanent resident of the US before her deportation in 2018

According to USA Today, Garcia emigrated to the United States at 4. The outlet reported that her biological mother married an American citizen based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following their immigration, both became legal permanent residents of the US. However, Annie Garcia had behavioral issues and was separated from her family.

She recounted during a chat with USA Today’s Lauren Villagran:

“I was taken from my mother at the age of 12 because I had behavioral issues. I was separated from my family, and I grew up with other juveniles with behavior (problems).”

Annie Garcia also reflected upon being involved in financial crimes in the US, as she claimed to have stolen from her employers after being unable to pay bills. The content creator asserted how starting afresh in Mexico gave her a clean slate. According to USA Today, Garcia tells her followers:

“Your criminal record doesn't follow you. [...] You can pursue higher education. Any debts you had in the U.S. do not follow you here.”

When she was deported, Garcia was also in a legal battle for custody of her children and got reunited with them a year later.