Who are Henry Kissinger’s children? All about Elizabeth and David Kissinger amid PBS documentary release

As PBS prepares to broadcast its two part documentary Kissinger, which takes an in-depth look at the life and legacy of one of America's most powerful and controversial diplomats, interest in Henry Kissinger's family has been rekindled, particularly his children, Elizabeth and David Kissinger.

The documentary recalls Kissinger's critical moments from a long career, including his diplomacy in the Cold War and his troubled history, and works to capture the person behind the history. But Kissinger is not only a statesman; he was also a devoted father of two.

Henry Kissinger was born in Germany in 1923, fled from Nazi persecution with his family in 1938, and eventually settled in the United States. He became the National Security Adviser and then Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, shaping U.S. foreign policy during the Vietnam War and the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

This is Henry Kissinger.



- Convinced Nixon to secretly bomb Cambodia

- Flipped China to America’s side

- Outplayed the Soviets



His negotiations prevented WW3 during the Cold War...



But cost 3M civilians their lives.



Here’s how one man manipulated the world’s superpowers:🧵 pic.twitter.com/xSJcJXuQMf — CHRYSTIAN (@WheresChrys) April 9, 2025

Although well known across the globe, he kept his family life somewhat private, as with his two children, Elizabeth and David.

Elizabeth Kissinger, who is Henry Kissinger's only daughter and oldest child, was born in 1959; her mother is Kissinger's first wife, Ann Fleischer. Elizabeth, unlike her father, has led a quiet life in the public eye and has kept a low profile.

Elizabeth is married to Henry Vandermark, and they have a daughter named Julianna. We do not know much about Elizabeth's profession, simply because she has lived away from the media and political attention that surrounds her father. Her private life is different from the more public career of her brother David Kissinger.

More about Henry Kissinger's son, David Kissinger, who is a well known journalist

David Kissinger, who was born on July 31, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts, is the younger of Henry Kissinger and Ann Kissinger's two children.

According to The Sun, after their parents' divorce when David was just two years old, he would spend most of his childhood with his mother, but he had a close relationship with his father and would accompany him on out of town trips when possible.

David is a graduate of Yale University and later attended New York University. David worked briefly as an entertainment attorney and journalist for Daily Variety before his work in television production started.

THE TRIALS OF HENRY KISSINGER



Alex Gibni and Eugene Jarecki



Full Documentary



Henry Kissinger was a New World Order globalist war criminal. This is the case of his trial and crimes against humanity. Wherever death and destruction are, Henry Kissinger was never too far behind. pic.twitter.com/42qQcJyS1F — Redpill Drifter (@RedpillDrifter) February 20, 2024

He began as Vice President of Operations at Walt Disney Television in 1992 and later became a production executive at Universal Television. Today, he is best known for being the President of Conaco, the production company established by late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien.

David wed Alex Rockwell back in 1992, and they had four children: Sam, Sophie, Will, and Evelyn. In a piece in the Washington Post, written just before his father's 100th birthday in 2023, David pondered the life of Henry Kissinger and how faithfully he served his country.

Henry Kissinger died on November 29, 2023, at 100, survived by his wife, Nancy Maginnes, his two children, and five grandchildren. The PBS documentary looks back at this legacy, as it focuses on the triumphs and ethical tragedies of diplomacy.