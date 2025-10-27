Who are Björn Andrésen’s children? All about kids as Death in Venice star passes away

Bjorn Anderson as Tadzio and Dirk Bogarde as composer Gustav von Aschenbach in the 1971 film adaptation of the Thomas Mann novel Death in Venice. (Photo by �� John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Swedish star Björn Andrésen, best known for his role in 1971's Death in Venice, died at the age of 70 on Saturday. The news was announced to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter by Kristian Petri, co-director of the 2021 documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, which explored Andrésen's life and career.

An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Describing Björn as a "brave person," Kristian shared that he had known him for 40 years before they shot The Most Beautiful Boy in the World.

"He had an incredible charisma and presence in front of the camera. That's what I think about most now. All the fantastic moments with him. He was a brave person," Petri added.

Born on January 26, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden, Björn was once married to poet Susanna Roman, with whom he shared two children, Robine and Elvin.

Elvin died at nine months old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

In a 2020 interview with Katarina Hahr, Björn recalled the day he lost his infant son, Elvin. Andrésen explained that he was sleeping next to Elvin when his wife suddenly screamed. As he pulled the blanket away, he saw that his son's lips had turned blue.

Andrésen shared that he tried to revive him before the ambulance arrived. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to save Elvin.

The tragedy sent Björn into depression and alcoholism, as he later shared in the documentary, The Most Beautiful Boy, per The Daily Mail:

"Their diagnosis is sudden infant death syndrome but my diagnosis is lack of love. The family collapsed. I descended into depression, alcohol, self-destruction in all ways imaginable — it was an ego trip. Poor me, me, me."

Meanwhile, Susanna shared a tribute to her late son on Instagram, dated June 15, 2025.

"A week ago I walked along Årstaviken in the shade of the lush trees. I passed, as I always do, the part where I have the strongest memories of us leaving the Children's Hospital up on the mountain," she wrote.

Susanna added:

"As always, I wondered how we got there. I have no memories of that. All I remember is suddenly walking down the part where it's most foggy at this time of year, the party before the wooden bridge, and me saying that we need to stick to something close enough to the truth."

She further recalled small, ordinary details of the morning her son died. She remembers how Elvin was sitting in his highchair holding a piece of bead, wanting to get down to the floor, and how she carried him into the bedroom and put him to bed. Susanna also recalls feeling frustrated as she struggled to get her bike out on the street and arrived late to kindergarten.

"The fact that I sit for a short while on the floor with Robin in front of me and sing along in a song. The fact that I turn on the coffee maker as soon as I get home. That I take a bite of a green apple that lies on the kitchen bench even though I can't stand green apples in the spring and that I carefully push the bedroom door open and the apple falls out of my hand," she added.

Susanna continued:

"I remember having a light shirt, maybe a men's shirt that isn't exactly beige but more just light sandy, and that I would get the cigarette pack from the spice rack above the fan and stuff it in my chest pocket. Despite the fact that it is in such a hurry down to the ambulance, I take the turn into the kitchen."

Although little is known about Robine, she shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram. Her page also features pictures with her dog, as well as what appears to be her husband and daughter.

Stay tuned for more details.